Paulina Fae has released “The Way That Only Night Can See,” a four-song ethereal wave EP on Projekt Records, as a name-your-price Bandcamp download.

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Paulina Fae has released ‘The Way That Only Night Can See’, a four-song ethereal wave EP, through Projekt Records. The release arrived October 29 as a name-your-price Bandcamp download, with wider streaming availability following on October 30.

The EP blends atmospheric electronic textures with soft, layered vocals across four tracks. Opener “The Earth Listens” moves through fallen leaves, soil and the steady pulse of the ground beneath the listener’s feet. The remaining three songs, “Flame Lily,” the title track “The Way That Only Night Can See” and closer “Dreaming in Slow Motion,” move through roots, shadows and hidden, unseen places.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/the-way-that-only-night-can-see" target="_blank" rel="noopener">The Way That Only Night Can See by Paulina Fae</a>

Tracklist:

The Earth Listens Flame Lily The Way That Only Night Can See Dreaming in Slow Motion

“The Way That Only Night Can See” is available now as a name-your-price digital download on Bandcamp, with release to other streaming services on October 30.

About Paulina Fae

Paulina Fae makes ethereal wave and dream pop, blending electronic production with soft, atmospheric vocal arrangements. “The Way That Only Night Can See” is her release through Projekt Records, the Philadelphia-based label whose ambient, dark ambient and dream-pop catalog has included Stratosphere’s name-your-price Bandcamp album “Cyclus” and releases from VEiiLA and The Palace of Tears. The EP continues her focus on atmospheric, nature-rooted songwriting set against textured electronic backdrops.

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