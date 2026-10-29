Feral Business has released a Halloween video for “Move That Skeleton,” an alternative dance-rock track released through the artist’s own 1st Drop Music.

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Arizona artist Feral Business has released a Halloween video for “Move That Skeleton”, an alternative dance-rock track issued through the artist’s own label, 1st Drop Music. Feral Business is the project of musician Bear Cole.

The roughly three-and-a-half-minute video sets the song inside a gothic dance party, with a singing skeleton leading a dance army joined by vampires, ghosts, a Wolfman and a krumping gargoyle. “Move That Skeleton” is drawn from Feral Business’s existing catalogue. The Halloween video is the new element. The recording itself is human-made, while the video’s animation was produced in LTX under Cole’s own creative direction.

About Feral Business

Feral Business is the recording project of Arizona musician Bear Cole, released through his own label, 1st Drop Music. The project’s sound sits in alternative dance-rock, and “Move That Skeleton” is a goth-adjacent dancefloor track. The “Move That Skeleton” Halloween video extends the song’s existing catalogue life with a new seasonal visual.

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