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Boys Noize has released “Nächstenliebe” featuring Brutalismus 3000, a new single from his upcoming album “7LLVSION,” out November 6 via ONES and ZEROS. The track is built on a step-sequenced bassline in the tradition of EBM pioneers DAF, an act the German producer and his guests cite as a direct influence.

Brutalismus 3000 vocalist Victoria Vassiliki Daldas delivers Dadaist, German-language vocals across a sparse, half-time beat, with a baile funk-styled vocal cutting through the chorus. “7LLVSION” is Boys Noize’s first solo album in five years and follows the single “1+1+1,” made with vocalist ZEP. The album’s full tracklist also features TAICHU, Mayah Alkhateri, ABRA and Safety Trance.

Boys Noize, the project of German-Iraqi producer Alex Ridha, spent the past two years working alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: he toured with Nine Inch Nails on the “Peel It Back” world tour, co-produced much of the “TRON: Ares” soundtrack, including the Grammy-winning single “As Alive As You Need Me To Be,” and formed the collaborative project Nine Inch Noize with the pair, debuting with a headline Coachella set.

Tracklist: Boys Noize – ‘7LLVSION’

Illusion 1+1+1 (feat. ZEP) Take Me Out Nächstenliebe (feat. Brutalismus 3000) HYYTUP Baile DF (with Adame DJ, feat. Thalia Abdon, MC Da França) Wake Me Up (with Locked Club) I Need Luv (with Safety Trance, feat. ABRA) Sh5b0mbe Shut It Down (feat. TAICHU and Taube) Ycore (feat. Mayah Alkhateri) Sireneh

About Boys Noize

Boys Noize is the solo project of Alex Ridha, a German-Iraqi producer, DJ and composer who has written and produced for A$AP Rocky, Bon Iver, Frank Ocean, Arca, Virgil Abloh and Lady Gaga, and remixed Daft Punk, Depeche Mode, Miley Cyrus, Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers and A.G. Cook. He co-founded the duo Octave Minds with Chilly Gonzales and produces and performs with Skrillex as Dog Blood. Ridha runs the labels Boysnoize Records and the newer ONES and ZEROS, and scored films including “Who Am I” (2014) and Oliver Stone’s “Snowden” (2016).

In 2025 and 2026, Ridha performed alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross throughout Nine Inch Nails’ “Peel It Back” tour and co-produced most of the “TRON: Ares” soundtrack. The collaboration was formalized as Nine Inch Noize, debuting with a headline Coachella set and a same-week studio album. “7LLVSION,” Ridha’s eighth solo album and first in five years, follows that run, with “Nächstenliebe” offering the clearest EBM reference point on the record ahead of its November 6 release.

About Brutalismus 3000

Brutalismus 3000 is the Berlin duo of producer Theo Zeitner and singer Victoria Vassiliki Daldas, who met in 2018 and formed the band in 2020. The pair built an online following during the COVID lockdown period before taking their sound to European club and festival stages, including EDC, Primavera Sound, Coachella, Ultra and Lollapalooza. Their 2023 debut album, “Ultrakunst (Live From Earth),” was followed by the sophomore record “Harmony,” which drew on dubstep, trap, punk, nu-metal and techno. “Nächstenliebe” marks Brutalismus 3000’s feature on Boys Noize’s “7LLVSION.”

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