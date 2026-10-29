October 30, 2026

WVM shares Halloween anime music video for ‘The Echoing’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 29, 2026

Los Angeles artist WVM has released a Halloween special anime music video for “The Echoing,” mixed by Sean Beavan, pairing the goth single with new visuals.

WVM – 'The Echoing' video still
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Los Angeles solo artist WVM has released a Halloween special anime music video for ‘The Echoing’, out now on YouTube and Instagram. The clip sets the goth-tinged electronic single inside a supernatural, anime-style story for Halloween, with direction by WVM.

“The Echoing” combines ’80s goth influences, electronic textures and blues-influenced guitar in a track WVM wrote and performed on all instruments and vocals. The song was mixed by Sean Beavan and WVM. Beavan has previously worked with Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson, among other acts.

“The Echoing” is also available to stream on Spotify.

WVM’s back catalogue and side projects

WVM is the solo project of a Los Angeles songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist working across electronic music, alternative rock and cinematic sound. Side-Line covered WVM’s single “Sown” in January 2017, an earlier entry in a catalogue that has grown to include collaborations with Christopher Berg, Sean Beavan, Josh Freese and Chris Vrenna, with music placed in television, trailers and video games.

Outside the catalogue of singles, WVM built Ludwig’s Empire, a browser game centered on the song “Empire” and a mascot character named Ludwig. Players who complete the game receive a code for a free Bandcamp download of that track.

About WVM

WVM is based in Los Angeles and works alone in the studio as a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, writing and performing the material himself before bringing in outside collaborators for mixing and production. The project’s catalogue spans electronic music, alternative rock and cinematic scoring, and Side-Line first covered WVM’s output with the single “Sown” in January 2017.

Since then, WVM’s work has included collaborations with Christopher Berg, Sean Beavan, Josh Freese and Chris Vrenna, and placements in television, trailers and video games. WVM also created Ludwig’s Empire, a browser game tied to the song “Empire.” “The Echoing,” mixed by Beavan and WVM, carries the project’s ’80s goth and electronic influences into a new Halloween-themed music video released this week.

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