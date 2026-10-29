October 30, 2026

Pan Siateczko releases ‘I Missed Train That Left Before I Was Born’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 29, 2026

Polish artist Pan Siateczko releases the drone album “I Missed Train That Left Before I Was Born” on Antenna Non Grata, out now on Bandcamp.

Pan Siateczko – 'I Missed Train That Left Before I Was Born' cover art
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Polish artist Pan Siateczko releases the drone album “I Missed Train That Left Before I Was Born” on the experimental label Antenna Non Grata, out 26 October 2026 as a name-your-price digital download on Bandcamp.

Each of the album’s six tracks takes its title from a small, mildly absurd everyday situation and stretches it into a slow, loud, serious piece of minimalist drone: “A Solemn Funeral For A Houseplant That Received Too Much Enthusiasm,” “A Sneeze At The Auction And The Accidental Purchase Of A Cabbage Oil Painting” and “Standing In Line For Twenty Minutes Only To Find Everyone Is Just Hiding From The Rain” are among the titles. The pieces run from around nine to over fourteen minutes apiece, built from layered oscillators, bass felt as much as heard and long stretches of near-stillness, and the record closes with its first real silence after more than an hour. Pan Siateczko is the recording name of Łukasz Siatkowski, who also works as a visual artist and writer under his own name.

About Pan Siateczko

Pan Siateczko is the music project of Polish artist Łukasz Siatkowski, who also publishes graphic work and writing under his own name. “I Missed Train That Left Before I Was Born” is his latest release on Antenna Non Grata, an experimental label built around minimalist, drone and noise-adjacent work. The album continues the deadpan, slow-built approach to mundane subject matter that runs through the project’s titles, treating small everyday indignities with the same weight and duration as the label’s other dark ambient and drone releases.

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