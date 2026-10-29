Ironic Sweden have released a Sophie Rae remix of “Get It Right” via Town & Towers Records, pairing the original synthpop track with a club-leaning rework.

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Ironic Sweden have released a new version of ‘Get It Right’, reworked by UK producer and vocalist Sophie Rae, via Town & Towers Records. The synthpop and electropop duo’s “Get It Right (Sophie Rae Remix)” keeps the original’s electronic core while moving the track toward a club-oriented, deep-house-leaning arrangement.

Sophie Rae, credited as an independent producer and vocalist whose work combines electronic production with her own vocal performances, built the remix around new rhythms and layered vocal dynamics. Ironic Sweden described the result as a way to give the song “new life, new meaning and expression.”

“Get It Right (Sophie Rae Remix)” is available to stream on major digital platforms via Town & Towers Records.

Ironic Sweden’s recent single run

Side-Line has tracked Ironic Sweden’s run of singles through Town & Towers Records: the band offered a double single via the label in March 2024 and followed it with ‘Media Whore’ in March 2025. The Sophie Rae remix of “Get It Right” extends that chronology with the act’s first outside remix collaboration documented on Side-Line.

About Ironic Sweden

Ironic Sweden is a Swedish synthpop and electropop act released through Town & Towers Records, the Gentofte, Denmark-based label run by Stig Wintendorff. The band’s Side-Line history begins with a double-single release via the label in March 2024, followed by the single and video “Media Whore” in March 2025.

With “Get It Right (Sophie Rae Remix),” Ironic Sweden hand the song to an outside collaborator for the first time in its documented release history, pairing the group’s electronic songwriting with Sophie Rae’s production and vocal work for a club-focused reinterpretation of the original track.

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