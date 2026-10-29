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Italian composer Pietro Zollo has released ‘Surface Tension’, a twelve-track, two-disc minimalist drone album, through Projekt Records. The album arrived October 29 as a name-your-price Bandcamp download, with wider streaming availability following on October 30.

‘Surface Tension’ moves through slowly evolving drone structures that unfold through repetition and gradual change. Layered drones and synthetic tones form the album’s underlying surface, with piano, viola and woodwinds emerging and receding within it. The full sequence runs close to two hours across two discs.

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/surface-tension" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Surface Tension by Pietro Zollo</a>

The album’s two discs build a continuous exploration of tension and release, using the physical phenomenon of surface tension, the cohesive force that holds a droplet of liquid together, as a structural metaphor for shifting inner states. Each track title names one of those states, from the “Static Flow” of the opening disc to the closing “Surface Swell.”

Disc one:

Surface Tension Static Flow Surface Echo Veiled Light Micro Drift Subtle Strain

Disc two:

Veiled Reflection Surface Memory Surface Fade Still Current Glass Skin Surface Swell

“Surface Tension” is available now as a name-your-price digital download on Bandcamp, with release to other streaming services on October 30.

About Pietro Zollo

Pietro Zollo is an Italian composer who makes minimalist drone, ambient and meditative sound. “Surface Tension” is his release through Projekt Records, the Philadelphia-based label whose ambient and dark ambient roster has included Stratosphere’s name-your-price Bandcamp album “Cyclus” and reissues from Black Tape For A Blue Girl and Lycia. The album continues Zollo’s focus on slowly evolving drone composition, built from layered synthetic tones and acoustic instrumentation including piano, viola and woodwinds, and structured around the physical and psychological readings of tension and release that give the record its title.

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