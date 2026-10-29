October 30, 2026

Pietro Zollo releases two-disc drone album ‘Surface Tension’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 29, 2026

Pietro Zollo has released “Surface Tension,” a 12-track, two-disc minimalist drone album, as a name-your-price download on Projekt Records’ Bandcamp.

Pietro Zollo – 'Surface Tension' cover art
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Italian composer Pietro Zollo has released ‘Surface Tension’, a twelve-track, two-disc minimalist drone album, through Projekt Records. The album arrived October 29 as a name-your-price Bandcamp download, with wider streaming availability following on October 30.

‘Surface Tension’ moves through slowly evolving drone structures that unfold through repetition and gradual change. Layered drones and synthetic tones form the album’s underlying surface, with piano, viola and woodwinds emerging and receding within it. The full sequence runs close to two hours across two discs.

The album’s two discs build a continuous exploration of tension and release, using the physical phenomenon of surface tension, the cohesive force that holds a droplet of liquid together, as a structural metaphor for shifting inner states. Each track title names one of those states, from the “Static Flow” of the opening disc to the closing “Surface Swell.”

Disc one:

  1. Surface Tension
  2. Static Flow
  3. Surface Echo
  4. Veiled Light
  5. Micro Drift
  6. Subtle Strain

Disc two:

  1. Veiled Reflection
  2. Surface Memory
  3. Surface Fade
  4. Still Current
  5. Glass Skin
  6. Surface Swell

“Surface Tension” is available now as a name-your-price digital download on Bandcamp, with release to other streaming services on October 30.

About Pietro Zollo

Pietro Zollo is an Italian composer who makes minimalist drone, ambient and meditative sound. “Surface Tension” is his release through Projekt Records, the Philadelphia-based label whose ambient and dark ambient roster has included Stratosphere’s name-your-price Bandcamp album “Cyclus” and reissues from Black Tape For A Blue Girl and Lycia. The album continues Zollo’s focus on slowly evolving drone composition, built from layered synthetic tones and acoustic instrumentation including piano, viola and woodwinds, and structured around the physical and psychological readings of tension and release that give the record its title.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Boys Noize and Brutalismus 3000 – 'Nächstenliebe' video still

Boys Noize and Brutalismus 3000 share ‘Nächstenliebe’ from ‘7LLVSION’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 29, 2026
Ironic Sweden – 'Get It Right (Sophie Rae Remix)' video still

Ironic Sweden release ‘Get It Right (Sophie Rae Remix)’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 29, 2026
WVM – 'The Echoing' video still

WVM shares Halloween anime music video for ‘The Echoing’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 29, 2026
Paulina Fae – 'The Way That Only Night Can See' cover art

Paulina Fae releases ethereal wave EP ‘The Way That Only Night Can See’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 29, 2026
Pietro Zollo – 'Surface Tension' cover art

Pietro Zollo releases two-disc drone album ‘Surface Tension’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 29, 2026