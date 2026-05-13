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The German gothic dark wave act Silke Bischoff has signed with the German label Dependent Records. The deal covers catalogue reissues, but the label has not yet announced release dates, formats, catalogue numbers or store links.

In a comment Axel Kretschmann says: “After our material has been withheld from the public for so long, I feel it is my duty to give back to the fans what rightfully belongs to them, because they are the heartbeat of this band – we love you!”, adding: “I am convinced that Dependent is the best partner for our project. The label represents numerous well-known bands from our genre and has earned an excellent reputation – particularly in the underground scene. In my opinion, they do a very good job and offer exactly the expertise and support that we need. At the present, I do not see any other partner that could be a better fit for us.”

Dependent founder Stefan Herwig from his side says: “When Silke Bischoff emerged in the 1990s, they were more than just a fixture on all dark music dance floors”, adding: “They defined a way of life that eluded bourgeois appropriation. Many of their tracks became anthems that have stood the test of time and continue to resonate until today. We are delighted to make these cult milestones finally accessible again. Silke Bischoff created an aesthetic counter-universe that defined what the music of the ‘black scene’ actually meant in the 1990s. Their artwork was not a mere accessory, but a manifesto – a visual expression of an anti-mainstream attitude toward life that shaped the gothic scene like almost nothing else. Melancholy, death, sexually charged imagery, and provocation defined the coordinates of an existence beyond bourgeois norms. We are thrilled to welcome Silke Bischoff to our roster!”

Dependent Records was founded by Stefan Herwig in Gelsenkirchen, Germany in 1998 and became part of the SPKR media group in 2018. The label’s catalogue includes releases by VNV Nation, Covenant, Mesh, Velvet Acid Christ and Suicide Commando.

Where to see Silke Bischoff live in 2026

Silke Bischoff has three German concerts scheduled for September 2026. The live line-up consists of Axel Kretschmann on vocals, keyboards and guitar, Markus Köster on drums, and Andy Simanowitz on piano, keyboards and background vocals.

25 September 2026 – Bochum, Matrix

26 September 2026 – Leipzig, Täubchenthal

27 September 2026 – Berlin, Columbia Theater

About Silke Bischoff

Axel Kretschmann (Silke Bischoff)

Silke Bischoff were founded in Germany in spring 1990 by Felix Flaucher and Axel Kretschmann. The project released three two-track demo tapes in 1990: “I Don’t Love You Anymore / Small and Tired”, “Why Me? / Follow Me Into the Night”, and “666 Hellbound / Hold Me”. The band name referred to Silke Bischoff, the 18-year-old victim killed during the 1988 Gladbeck hostage crisis.

The debut album “Silke Bischoff” followed as an LP in 1991, with a CD edition in 1992. “On the Other Side (I’ll See You Again)” appeared on the debut album and became a known club track in the German darkwave scene. Frank Schwer later joined, and “The Man on the Wooden Cross” followed in 1993. “To Protect and to Serve” (including the massive club hit “Under your skin“) was released in 1995, followed by “Northern Lights” and “Waste of Time” in 1996.

After internal disputes, Kretschmann left the project. In 2002, Flaucher and Schwer continued under the name 18 Summers and released “Girl of 18 Summers” and “Virgin Mary” in 2002, a re-release of “Phoenix from the Flames” in 2003, and “The Magic Circus” in 2012. Flaucher died in August 2017 after a long illness.

In 2025, Axel Kretschmann revived the Silke Bischoff name for a Wave-Gotik-Treffen performance in Leipzig. Alexander Veljanov of Deine Lakaien and Sven Friedrich of Dreadful Shadows, Zeraphine and Solar Fake appeared as guest vocalists.

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