Escape With Romeo release their 13th album, “Night After Night,” on August 7, 2026 via Zeitklang, following singles “Fear’s a Ghost” and “Sound and the Fury”.

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German post-punk and darkwave act Escape With Romeo released their 13th studio album, “Night After Night”, on August 7, 2026 through Zeitklang. The Cologne band’s new release arrives on CD digipak and digital, and follows the group’s 2024 comeback album “Suspicious Bliss”.

<a href="https://escapewithromeo.bandcamp.com/album/night-after-night" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Night After Night by Escape With Romeo</a>

‘Night After Night’ tracklist and credits

“Night After Night” runs 14 tracks: “Edit Me Out”, “No Turning Back”, “Sound and the Fury”, “Something That Lasts”, “New World Order”, “Cancel Anytime”, “I Need Something Stronger”, “Fear’s a Ghost”, “Little Did I Know”, “Night After Night”, “Skyscraper Spiders”, “I’m My Own Worst Enemy”, “You Need the Drugs” and “Wrong Side of Town Pt. 2”. All songs are written by singer, guitarist and songwriter Thomas Elbern, except “You Need the Drugs”, a cover of the 2013 WestBam track featuring Richard Butler of the Psychedelic Furs, credited here to its writers Klaus Jankuhn, Maximilian Lenz and Butler.

The album was recorded, mixed and produced by Elbern and drummer Frenzy Erl at Zeitklang in Brühl and Highline in Munich between January 2025 and June 2026, and mastered by Erl. Elbern handles vocals, guitars, synths, vocoder and samples, with Frenzy Erl on drums, Tobias Schwartz on bass and Stella Tonon on vocals. Artwork and graphic design are by schmalfett.com.

Themes and rollout

The band describes “Night After Night” as harder, more emotional and more direct than “Suspicious Bliss”, the direction Elbern set out to push further at the start of 2025. Songs including “No Turning Back” and “New World Order” address what the band calls a dystopian zeitgeist shaped by AI, while “Skyscraper Spiders” and “Wrong Side of Town Pt. 2” extend the mood signalled by the single “Fear’s a Ghost”. Press materials for the release describe it as “somewhere between post-rock, trip-hop, and the much overused term post-punk.”

“Night After Night” was preceded by the singles “Fear’s a Ghost”, released on February 6, 2026, and “Sound and the Fury”, which Side-Line covered as the third single from the album in March 2026. The band will support the album with a Germany tour in autumn 2026, performing as a trio and mixing songs from “Night After Night” with material from across its history.

About Escape With Romeo

Escape With Romeo was founded in Cologne in 1989 by singer and guitarist Thomas Elbern, who had previously fronted the new wave band Seltsame Zustände and played guitar and wrote songs for Pink Turns Blue. The band’s early catalog appeared through Sound Factory, starting with the self-titled “Escape With Romeo” in 1990 and continuing with “Autumn on Venus” (1991), “Next Stop Eternally” (1993), “Blast of Silence” (1996) and “How Far Can You Go” (1998), a run that included the early single “Somebody”, the band’s best-known track from that period. Keyboardist Martin Pott joined from the second album onward.

From 2001 the band’s releases moved to Zeitklang, the label Elbern runs himself, starting with “Come Here White Light” (2001) and continuing through “Love Alchemy” (2002), “Psalms of Survival” (2004), “Emotional Iceage” (2007), “Samsara” (2012) and “After the Future” (2015). Escape With Romeo announced its farewell in 2017, played a final tour in 2018 and had dissolved following festival appearances in 2019.

The band returned in 2022 with the double compilation “Based on a True Story – Best of Escape With Romeo”, which led into “Suspicious Bliss”, released on November 1, 2024 as the first new studio album since “After the Future”. The 2026 rollout for “Night After Night” opened with “Fear’s a Ghost” in February, followed by “Sound and the Fury” in March, and now arrives with the album itself on August 7, 2026 via Zeitklang.

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