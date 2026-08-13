Dead Can Dance’s ‘Anastasis’ turns 14 on 13 August

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Dead Can Dance released the album “Anastasis” on 13 August 2012 through PIAS Recordings. The eighth studio album by the British-Australian duo Brendan Perry and Lisa Gerrard turns 14 this year. It was their first studio release in 16 years, following 1996’s “Spiritchaser,” and their first album not released on 4AD.

Dead Can Dance separated in 1998 while working on a follow-up to “Spiritchaser,” cancelling the album and an accompanying tour. The duo reunited in 2005 for a 31-date world tour that did not produce new studio material. Perry announced in May 2011 that the band would record a new album and return to touring. “Anastasis” and a full world tour were confirmed together in 2012, with the tour opening in Canada days ahead of the album’s release and running into July 2013.

“Anastasis” contains eight tracks: “Children of the Sun,” “Anabasis,” “Agape,” “Amnesia,” “Kiko,” “Opium,” “Return of the She-King” and “All in Good Time,” with a total running time of 56 minutes. Dead Can Dance wrote, performed and produced the album themselves; Aidan Foley handled mastering. The title is the Greek word for resurrection. “Anastasis” reached number 8 on the UK Albums Chart and number 9 on the US Billboard World Albums chart, and was certified double gold by the Independent Music Companies Association in 2014 for sales of at least 150,000 copies across Europe.

<a href="https://deadcandance.bandcamp.com/album/anastasis" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Anastasis by Dead Can Dance</a>

About Dead Can Dance

Dead Can Dance formed in Melbourne, Australia, in 1981 as a trio of Brendan Perry, Paul Erikson and Simon Monroe, with Lisa Gerrard joining shortly after on vocals and percussion. The band relocated to London in 1982 and signed to 4AD, releasing its self-titled debut album on 27 February 1984. Six further studio albums followed on 4AD through the 1980s and 1990s: “Spleen and Ideal” (1985), “Within the Realm of a Dying Sun” (1987), “The Serpent’s Egg” (1988), “Aion” (1990), “Into the Labyrinth” (1993) and “Spiritchaser” (1996).

Perry and Gerrard disbanded the project in 1998 during sessions for a planned follow-up to “Spiritchaser,” which was never completed under that title. A reunion tour followed in 2005, taking in 31 shows across Europe and North America, including performances at the Hollywood Bowl and Radio City Music Hall backed by 40-piece orchestras. In May 2011, Perry announced through his official channels that Dead Can Dance would record new material and tour again. That work led to “Anastasis,” released via PIAS Recordings on 13 August 2012 as the band’s first album away from 4AD. Dead Can Dance followed it with “Dionysus” on PIAS Recordings in 2018, its most recent studio album to date.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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