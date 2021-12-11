She Spread Sorrow – Huntress (Album – Cold Spring Records)
She Spread Sorrow – Huntress (Album – Cold Spring Records)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Ambient, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Italian Industrial diva Alice Kundalini strikes back with the fourth full length album of her sonic brainchild She Spread Sorrow. “Huntress” is inspired by the artist’s dreams and the ‘story of a huntress and her morbid and psychotic relationship with her prey’.
Content: The concept or theme of “Huntress” has been adapted into a poignant, and spooky Ambient-Industrial format. The song writing remains pretty minimal-like, but the atmosphere hanging over the songs has been empowered by ominous sounds. Repetitive, resonating sequences are expressing a kind of nearby danger. The half-spoken and somewhat whispering production of the vocals accentuate the ghost-like effect.
+ + + : I already enjoyed previous productions by this artist, but what Kundalini has accomplished on “Huntress” is a true masterpiece. She’s not only creating her very own kind of Ambient/Industrial music, but still a minimal production built up with poignant Electronic sequences and anguishing atmospheres. “Huntress” is a tormenting experience, but one you simply want to immediately renew after the last track. The last track “Parasomnias” is the longest and most elaborated piece of the work, but my personal favorite cut is “Stand” for the great sequences and demonic sphere.
– – – : I only regret the album is only featuring six tracks, but quality is definitely better than quantity…
Conclusion: I don’t know where She Spread Sorrow will end and how this project will evolve, but one thing is for sure, Alice Kundalini has accomplished her magnum opus!
Best songs: “Stand”, “Parasomnias”, “Blue”, “Get Me”.
Rate: 9.
Artist: https://shespreadsorrow.wordpress.com / www.facebook.com/shespreadsorrow
Label: www.coldspring.co.uk / www.facebook.com/coldspringhq
Artist: https://shespreadsorrow.wordpress.com / www.facebook.com/shespreadsorrow
