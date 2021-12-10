Dead Man’s Hill – Inner Journeys Through The Living Temples Of Water (Album – Noctivagant)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Ritual, Cinematographic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Belgian musician/artist Bart Piette strikes back with a new opus of his project Dead Man’s Hill. The title of the work is an indication of what it’s all about; a conceptual work dedicated to the spirits of water. The album was conceived by meditations and shamanic journeys into and through four sacred Springs in Belgium and the UK (Glastonbury). So four tracks have been composed.
Content: You can feel the inspiration of meditation and water coming through this work. The atmosphere has something mysterious; dark, but also relaxing while field recordings accentuate the visual strength of the work. The tracks have been accomplished with delicate sound treatments and a mix of darker noises and metallic, icy sound treatments. You’ll also notice passages with deep, resonating vocal effects.
+ + + : You perfectly feel the concept of the work emerging at the surface. It’s a Dark-Ambient production, which has something prosperous. You can dream away and in a way meditate although a few passages sound like announcing a nearby disaster. Dead Man’s Hill brings different sensations together. I like the way Bart Piette has built up these tracks. From Eastern atmospheres emerging at “White Spring” to the more delicate and yet very dark “Chalice Well/Red Spring” to the icy sounding “Hertebron”, this work has a lot to offer.
– – – : The work has something atypical, which is probably due to the mix of influences. It needs a few more listens to realize Dead Man’s Hill has achieved a great work.
Conclusion: An exciting concept for a styled and atypical Dark-Ambient opus.
Best songs: “White Spring”, “Chalice Well/Red Spring”, “Hertebron”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/deadmanshill
Label: www.nvagant.com / www.facebook.com/nvagant
