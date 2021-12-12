AutopsiA – Werkstatt (Album – Illuminating Technologies)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Cinematographic, Experimental, Neo-Classic.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: AutopsiA this year released three EP’s in the “Werkstatt”-series. The legendary project strikes back together with The Dämmerung Orchestra releasing an album of eleven songs. Tracks from “Die Werkstatt 2” and “Die Werkstatt 3” have been featured while there are four more songs.

Content: If you’re familiar with the EP-series, you’ll rediscover most of the cuts, which are clearly bringing a sonic fusion between different genres; a mix of Industrial sound treatments, overwhelming Cinematographic and Dark-Ambient passages and an Experimental part as well.

+ + + : I especially like the way AutopsiA is mixing all the different influences together. It creates a fascinating and diversified opus, kind of Industrial-Soundtrack, which is clearly meant to get joined by visuals to obtain a total effect. AutopsiA again proves to be a project aside from established standards, but with a visionary approach, which can be simply summarized as ‘creativity’. I remain fascinated by the epic arrangements of some tracks.

– – – : I’m less fascinated by the Experimental passages, but that’s also a part of the project and the album.

Conclusion: This work probably is the ultimate chapter of the “Werkstatt”-series meant as ‘Sacred Ceremonies & Ritual Music Of Late Capitalism’.

Best songs: “Be The Eternal Day”, “Work For The Devil 3”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.autopsia.net / www.facebook.com/autopsiaofficial

Label: www.illuminating-technologies.comm / www.facebook.com/Illuminating-Technologies-224951170817