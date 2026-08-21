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Neapolitan project Fiori del Male released “Allarme rosso nel golfo persico” on April 4, 2026, thirty-five years after Nunzio Ciccone wrote it. The five-minute track sets an anti-war lyric against post-punk guitars, alternative rock instrumentation and electronics, and had sat unreleased since 1991.

Ciccone wrote it in Scampia, in the northern outskirts of Naples, while the first Gulf War was being broadcast live. The lyric is about that broadcast rather than the fighting: propaganda, saturation coverage, and what happens when a war arrives in a living room through a television set.

Ciccone sings and Andrea Palazzo plays guitar, with Vincenzo Esposito on bass and Claudio Ciccone handling DJ work and production. The New York engineer known as MisterAC mastered it. The single is self-released under the Nunzio Ciccone Bros. imprint and distributed digitally; it is on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube, and there is no physical edition and no music video.

About Fiori del Male

Fiori del Male formed in Scampia, Naples in the early 1990s around Nunzio Ciccone, who has led it under several names since. The group first worked as Flowers Of Evil, the English rendering of the same phrase, then as FlowerPeace after moving to Milan in 1998.

In 2000 the members relocated to London and stayed there until 2012, writing and recording in the city for twelve years before returning to Naples in 2014. The project is now spread between Rome, London and Naples, and works as a collective rather than a fixed lineup: Ciccone, his siblings Claudio and Alessia Ciccone, and a rotating set of players including Palazzo and Esposito.

Recorded output has been sparse. The single “E’ solo un giorno che non va, con la luna dentro gli occhi” appeared on April 30, 2020, credited to Ciccone with Alessia Ciccone, Vincenzo Esposito, Armando Vertullo, Danilo Napoli, Roberto Zincone and Fiori del Male. “Angeli Ribelli” followed on July 31, 2023. “Allarme rosso nel golfo persico” is the third release under the name in six years, and the oldest piece of writing among them by a wide margin.

Note for readers searching for the project: a separate Italian black metal duo from Brindisi also records as Fiori del Male, and several streaming services merge the two into one artist page. They are unrelated.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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