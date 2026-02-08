Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German electro/gothic project Calva Y Nada returns with the “Calva Y Nada La Pura Mierda EP”, a new CD-EP on Emmobiz Records scheduled for March 20, 2026. The release expands the first new studio track since 1998 into a full remix EP and follows its initial live premiere at Club Seilerstrasse in Zwickau during the 16th Elektrisch Festival on October 19, 2024.

The title track “La Pura Mierda” first appeared as an exclusive studio version on the 10″ vinyl sampler for the 18th Elektrisch Festival, accompanied there by two remixes from TC75 and Marc2U (Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?). The new EP collects additional remixes from a roster of long-running scene names and adds a new version of the catalog track “Rascheln”.

Festival visitors to the Elektrisch dates in Zwickau on February 27 and 28, 2026, will be able to purchase the CD-EP on site ahead of the official street date.

Tracklist for Calva Y Nada EP “La Pura Mierda”

The “Calva Y Nada La Pura Mierda EP” appears as a 7-track CD-EP with the following running order:

“La Pura Mierda” – 3:30 “La Pura Mierda” – Remixed by Accessory – 4:02 “La Pura Mierda” – M2U Sabotage 2 – 5:20 (remix by Marc2U of Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?) “La Pura Mierda” – Club Mix by Supreme Court – 3:51 “La Pura Mierda” – Soman T.R.I.P. Remix – 5:20 (remix by Soman) “La Pura Mierda” – In Strict Confidence Remix – 3:27 (remix by In Strict Confidence) “Rascheln” – Dennis Ostermann Remix – 5:40

Formats and where to buy ‘La Pura Mierda’

The “Calva Y Nada La Pura Mierda EP” is announced as a CD-EP (EPCD) via Emmobiz. The disc will be sold both as a stand-alone EPCD and as part of a collectors set.

The standard CD-EP can be pre-ordered directly below:

A limited collectors set, bundling the CD-EP with additional merchandise (including apparel and accessories), is available as well.

About Calva Y Nada

Calva Y Nada is a German electro project founded in 1990 by singer and programmer Constantin Warter, better known as Breñal. The band name, Spanish for “baldness and nothing,” references Warter’s earlier project Glatze des Willens and the philosophical work L’être et le néant by Jean-Paul Sartre.

During the early 1990s the live line-up included keyboardist Martin Tessarek (“Tessi”) and drummer Tom Steinseifer (“Le Puce”), with Peter Augustat briefly handling bass duties in 1992, before all three were replaced by keyboard player Stefan Müter, also active in Cyan Kills E.Coli. Stylistically the group offers a mix of electro and gothic, with Breñal’s untreated but dark vocal delivery and lyrics alternating between German and Spanish.

The core Calva Y Nada album cycle ran throughout the 1990s, beginning with “El Peste Perverso Lleva Mi Peluca” (1990) and “Dias Felizes” (1991), followed by “Monolog” (maxi-CD, 1993), “Monologe eines Baumes” (1993), the mini-CD “Die Katze im Sack” (1994), “Palpita, Corazón, Palpita” (1994), the maxi-CD “Finstere Zeit” (1996), full album “Das Böse macht ein freundliches Gesicht” (1996) and “Schlaf” (1998).

From the mid-2010s onward, Emmobiz began an extensive reissue campaign of this catalog. The 1994 album “Palpita, Corazón, Palpita” returned in several configurations, followed by a 2CD edition of “Das Böse macht ein freundliches Gesicht” with a full disc of live bonus material and a new edition of “Schlaf” including a very limited 2CD set. In 2024 Emmobiz launched a series of Calva Y Nada vinyl picture discs, starting with debut album “El Peste Perverso Lleva Mi Peluca“, and later announced a mega-limited reissue of “Dias Felizes” on LP.

Live the band returned in the 2020s, including a comeback at Amphi Festival 2023 and a show at the 16th Elektrisch Festival in October 2024 at Club Seilerstrasse in Zwickau. The sold-out 2024 concert at Club Seilerstrasse was later announced as “Live @ Club Seilerstrasse Zwickau“, a double-vinyl release issued on March 14, 2025, featuring the then unreleased tracks “Rotes Meer” and “La Pura Mierda”.

The reissue cycle continued into 2025 with a first-time vinyl edition of “Monologe eines Baumes“, available as a double picture-disc LP in a gatefold sleeve with wood-scented varnish and additional limited sets.

The “La Pura Mierda” EP marks the first new studio track credited to the project since the 1998 album “Schlaf”, expanding a song first heard live at the 16th Elektrisch Festival into a full remix release with contributions from Accessory, Marc2U (Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.?), Supreme Court, Soman and In Strict Confidence, plus a new version of “Rascheln”.

