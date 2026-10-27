Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Setmana Santa festival returns to Toulouse, France for its 5th edition, running December 1 to 6, 2026. The multidisciplinary event, organized by the XXXI-XIII collective, spans exhibitions, concerts and a film screening across the “Pink City,” with darkwave, post-punk, EBM, dark electronics, new wave, coldwave, goth-rock and synth-pop filling the bill.

Since 2022, Setmana Santa has styled itself the largest French festival dedicated to Goth culture, according to its organizers. Over its first four editions, the festival says it has hosted more than 75 national, regional and international bands and artists, alongside 50 further acts from the emerging “wave” scene at its associated “Closer” events.

Setmana Santa 2026 program

Exhibitions

Tuesday, December 1, 6:00 PM, Labo des Arts: “Silent Frame”, with Gilles Vidal, Dari Mos and Anicolyd

Thursday, December 3, 6:00 PM, Galerie Pol Lemétais: Sylvain and Ghyslaine Staëlens

Concerts

Wednesday, December 2, 7:30 PM, Rex de Toulouse: Rosa Crvx, Malefixio, Gaouta

Thursday, December 3, 8:00 PM, DAda: Hinfort, Tranxhaine

Friday, December 4, 8:30 PM, Le Chorus: Ductape, Elektrokohle, Swesor Bhrater

Saturday, December 5, 7:30 PM, Metronum: Martin Dupont, Estetica Noir, August Angst

Cinema

Sunday, December 6, 8:00 PM, Pathé Wilson: “Rozz Williams: Romeo’s Distress” (directed by Nico B., USA), restricted to audiences aged 16 and over

Festival passes and advance tickets are available through France Billet/FNAC, Festik, Shotgun and Eventim/Digitick, with further details and a supporting fundraiser listed on the festival’s official website.

About Setmana Santa

Setmana Santa is organized by the XXXI-XIII collective in Toulouse, in the Occitanie region of southern France. Launched in 2022, the festival has grown into a week-long, multidisciplinary program of exhibitions, concerts and film screenings centered on gothic and alternative culture, alongside the collective’s “Closer” events for the wider “wave” scene. The 2026 edition, its 5th, runs December 1 to 6 across several Toulouse venues, including Labo des Arts, Galerie Pol Lemétais, Rex de Toulouse, DAda, Le Chorus, Metronum and Pathé Wilson.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com