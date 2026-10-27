October 27, 2026

‘Setmana Santa’ gothic festival returns to Toulouse for 5th edition

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 27, 2026

‘Setmana Santa’ returns to Toulouse, France December 1-6, 2026 for its 5th edition, with darkwave, EBM, post-punk and goth-rock concerts, exhibitions and film.

'Setmana Santa' gothic festival returns to Toulouse for 5th edition
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The Setmana Santa festival returns to Toulouse, France for its 5th edition, running December 1 to 6, 2026. The multidisciplinary event, organized by the XXXI-XIII collective, spans exhibitions, concerts and a film screening across the “Pink City,” with darkwave, post-punk, EBM, dark electronics, new wave, coldwave, goth-rock and synth-pop filling the bill.

Since 2022, Setmana Santa has styled itself the largest French festival dedicated to Goth culture, according to its organizers. Over its first four editions, the festival says it has hosted more than 75 national, regional and international bands and artists, alongside 50 further acts from the emerging “wave” scene at its associated “Closer” events.

Setmana Santa 2026 program

Exhibitions

  • Tuesday, December 1, 6:00 PM, Labo des Arts: “Silent Frame”, with Gilles Vidal, Dari Mos and Anicolyd
  • Thursday, December 3, 6:00 PM, Galerie Pol Lemétais: Sylvain and Ghyslaine Staëlens

Concerts

  • Wednesday, December 2, 7:30 PM, Rex de Toulouse: Rosa Crvx, Malefixio, Gaouta
  • Thursday, December 3, 8:00 PM, DAda: Hinfort, Tranxhaine
  • Friday, December 4, 8:30 PM, Le Chorus: Ductape, Elektrokohle, Swesor Bhrater
  • Saturday, December 5, 7:30 PM, Metronum: Martin Dupont, Estetica Noir, August Angst

Cinema

  • Sunday, December 6, 8:00 PM, Pathé Wilson: “Rozz Williams: Romeo’s Distress” (directed by Nico B., USA), restricted to audiences aged 16 and over

Festival passes and advance tickets are available through France Billet/FNAC, Festik, Shotgun and Eventim/Digitick, with further details and a supporting fundraiser listed on the festival’s official website.

About Setmana Santa

Setmana Santa is organized by the XXXI-XIII collective in Toulouse, in the Occitanie region of southern France. Launched in 2022, the festival has grown into a week-long, multidisciplinary program of exhibitions, concerts and film screenings centered on gothic and alternative culture, alongside the collective’s “Closer” events for the wider “wave” scene. The 2026 edition, its 5th, runs December 1 to 6 across several Toulouse venues, including Labo des Arts, Galerie Pol Lemétais, Rex de Toulouse, DAda, Le Chorus, Metronum and Pathé Wilson.

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