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Seattle-based independent artist Eric David Wallace is highlighting “Dark Sky”, the second track from his 2026 album “Seattle Psalms,” released February 1 on Bandcamp. The 4:09 track pairs drum machines and layered synths in a dark synth and darkwave style, with Wallace citing Depeche Mode as a reference point for its sound.

The accompanying black-and-white video, shot around Seattle and directed by Wallace himself with cinematographer Raymond Parsons, has been online since October 2023 and now anchors the “Seattle Psalms” campaign.

<a href="https://ericdavidwallace.bandcamp.com/track/dark-sky-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dark Sky by Eric David Wallace</a>

“Seattle Psalms” runs nine tracks, among them “Cream Puff,” “You Came,” “Creeper,” “First Time,” “Scar” and “Harmless,” plus live versions of “Cream Puff” and “First Time.” The album is available as a digital release on Bandcamp, with “Dark Sky” also streaming on Spotify.

About Eric David Wallace

Eric David Wallace is an independent artist based in Seattle, Washington, recording and releasing music independently through his own Bandcamp page. His catalog includes the EP “The Open Door” and the albums “Mindful” and “Cream Puff (feat. Red Brown),” alongside “Seattle Psalms,” released February 1, 2026. Wallace directs his own videos; “Dark Sky,” filmed with cinematographer Raymond Parsons around Seattle, has circulated since October 2023 and now accompanies the “Seattle Psalms” release as the album’s dark synth and darkwave centerpiece.

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