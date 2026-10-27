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Planet Myer Day returns for its 22nd edition on January 23, 2027, at Felsenkeller in Leipzig, presented by Boris May of Klangstabil, after the originally scheduled 2026 edition was postponed. The lineup brings together Dina Summer, 2HEARTZ featuring Jean-Luc De Meyer and Daniel Myer, EMMON and Leipzig Noize Collective, with DJ sets from The Hacker and Patrick Codenys of Front 242. Side-Line contributor Karo Kratochwil previews the programme below.

Leipzig has an unusually long and complicated relationship with electronic music. Its clubs, independent labels, festivals and underground networks have cultivated an environment in which EBM, industrial, techno, experimental electronics and their numerous mutations coexist, sometimes comfortably, sometimes in productive disagreement. Planet Myer Day has been part of this environment for more than two decades, developing a reputation for programming that recognises the history of these genres without treating their conventions as immutable.

The connections between these musicians are worth examining. Several participated directly in shaping the vocabulary of electronic body music, while others have approached its legacy through techno, post-punk, dark disco, experimental sound design or contemporary industrial production. Their musical interests occasionally intersect, but their individual approaches to rhythm, composition and performance remain markedly different. And that is precisely where the programme becomes interesting.

Live performances

Dina Summer

Berlin-based Dina Summer have developed an appealing approach to electronic music, drawing on Italo disco, new wave, electroclash, EBM and post-punk without becoming particularly concerned with the boundaries between them. Bringing together Dina P. and Brax Moody of Local Suicide with producer Kalipo, the project combines an unmistakable affection for the aesthetics of the eighties with contemporary production techniques and a certain irreverence.

Their second album, “Girls Gang” (2025), demonstrated how effectively these influences can coexist. Beneath the infectious arpeggios and insistent basslines lies a rather sophisticated understanding of pop songwriting, with melodic structures that remain memorable long after their rhythmic propulsion has subsided.

Dina Summer’s appearance should introduce a particularly interesting element into the Planet Myer Day programme. Their music shares some of EBM’s mechanical insistence, yet approaches it through a different sensibility, one equally interested in melody, theatricality, sexuality and the more playful aspects of electronic club culture.

2HEARTZ feat. Jean-Luc De Meyer and Daniel Myer

The collaboration between Jean-Luc De Meyer and Daniel Myer brings together two musicians whose respective contributions to electronic music hardly require extensive introductions.

As the voice of Front 242, De Meyer became associated with a particular kind of vocal expression: commanding, rhythmically precise and immediately recognisable. His delivery helped define the character of recordings that would profoundly influence generations of electronic musicians.

Daniel Myer’s career, meanwhile, has been characterised by an extraordinary breadth of experimentation. Through Haujobb, Architect, Destroid and his numerous collaborations, he has explored the relationships between industrial music, IDM, techno and increasingly intricate forms of electronic composition.

2HEARTZ introduces a different context for these two artistic personalities. Their collaboration is particularly intriguing because neither musician is confined to the aesthetic established by his best-known work. The project offers an opportunity to hear De Meyer’s unmistakable voice within Myer’s production universe, where rhythmic architecture and electronic detail have always been subjects of considerable creative investigation.

For listeners familiar with their extensive discographies, it is one of the performances of the evening drawing particular attention.

EMMON

Emma Nylén, widely known as EMMON and frequently described as the queen of Swedish electro, has spent over two decades developing a musical identity that accommodates both the melodic elegance of synthpop and the considerably harder rhythmic structures of EBM and industrial electronics.

What I have always appreciated about EMMON is the intelligence with which she negotiates these different musical territories. Her productions can be cold, sensual, vulnerable or fiercely physical, sometimes within the same composition. There is also an unmistakable visual sensibility accompanying her work, evident in the carefully constructed imagery of her music videos and live performances.

Her 2025 album “ICON” and its recently released companion, “ICONMIXED,” featuring reinterpretations by Rhys Fulber, Agent Side Grinder, The Foreign Resort, Randolph & Mortimer, aux animaux and others, illustrate both the strength of her songwriting and its versatility across different electronic genres.

Having followed EMMON’s work for many years, I am particularly interested in hearing how her recent material translates into the live environment of Planet Myer Day. Her music introduces an element of melodic refinement to the programme without sacrificing the rhythmic intensity that makes it so effective in a concert setting.

Leipzig Noize Collective

The inclusion of Leipzig Noize Collective is a particularly welcome decision. The city’s musical reputation owes as much to its independent producers, experimental events and smaller underground communities as it does to its larger festivals and internationally recognised venues.

The collective brings together five artists whose creative backgrounds illustrate the diversity of contemporary industrial and experimental electronics.

Aura Kamikura has been active within the electronic underground for many years, working with rhythmic noise, industrial electronics and harder techno. Her musical approach favours intense rhythmic structures and the interplay between distortion, repetition and movement.

Blac Kolor, the project of Leipzig-based musician Hendrick Grothe, operates across industrial, EBM, IDM and techno. His productions frequently explore the tension between intricate electronic arrangements and powerful, deliberately uncompromising rhythms, demonstrating an impressive command of both atmosphere and sonic detail.

Candy Schlueer, also associated with 16Pad Noise Terrorist, brings his experience with breakbeats, industrial drum and bass and rhythm’n’noise into the collective. His approach introduces a more fragmented rhythmic vocabulary, where percussion can become as expressive and unpredictable as any melodic instrument.

Sans-Fin, the project associated with producer Hells, represents another perspective on industrial techno and experimental rhythmic electronics. His work explores repetition, sonic density and the gradual transformation of electronic textures, often producing an atmosphere of considerable tension.

EinsNeunSiebenNeun (1979) adds another voice rooted in Leipzig’s DIY industrial traditions, connecting an appreciation of earlier experimental electronic music with contemporary production techniques.

DJ sets

The Hacker

Michel Amato, better known as The Hacker, occupies a particularly important position in the history of European electro. Emerging from Grenoble’s electronic underground, he developed an approach informed by the mechanical precision of EBM, the melancholy of new wave, the synthetic minimalism of early electro and the hypnotic structures of Detroit techno.

His collaborations with Miss Kittin helped establish the electroclash movement at the turn of the millennium, although reducing his work to that particular period would overlook the remarkable consistency and breadth of his subsequent productions.

The Hacker has always demonstrated an acute understanding of electronic music’s historical connections. His DJ sets move between genres without necessarily accepting the distinctions imposed upon them, allowing the relationship between early body music, electro, acid and contemporary techno to become particularly apparent.

Patrick Codenys (Front 242)

Patrick Codenys’ contribution to electronic music extends far beyond his role as a founding member of Front 242, although that alone would secure him a prominent place in its history.

Front 242 transformed the possibilities of electronic music through their approach to sampling, sequencing, rhythm and audiovisual expression. Their work established a distinctive relationship between human performance and mechanical precision, influencing not only EBM and industrial music but also subsequent developments in techno and electronic production.

Codenys has consistently maintained an interest in experimental sound and the creative possibilities of technology, approaching electronic composition as a field of artistic investigation rather than a fixed collection of stylistic conventions.

His presence behind the decks introduces an additional dimension to the programme, particularly with Jean-Luc De Meyer appearing earlier in the evening alongside Daniel Myer. The two musicians, whose work together helped establish some of EBM’s most enduring reference points, will be participating in entirely different musical contexts.

Taken together, the Planet Myer Day 22 programme presents an unusually revealing cross-section of electronic music’s interconnected histories. What unites its participants is not adherence to a common aesthetic, but an interest in exploring what electronic instruments, programmed rhythms and different approaches to sound production can express. There is no particular reason why Dina Summer’s playful electronic sensuality should resemble the abrasive experiments of Leipzig Noize Collective, or why The Hacker’s approach to dance music should follow the same logic as Patrick Codenys’ selections. They belong to overlapping musical histories, but their individual interpretations remain their own.

About Planet Myer Day

Planet Myer Day has run in Leipzig for more than two decades, taking its name from Daniel Myer, whose projects Haujobb and Architect have long been associated with the city’s industrial and EBM scene. The event has built its programming around pairing established EBM and industrial figures with artists working through techno, post-punk, dark disco and experimental electronics, reflecting Leipzig’s wider underground network of clubs, independent labels and DIY festivals. The 22nd edition, presented by Boris May of Klangstabil, was originally scheduled for 2026 before being postponed, and now takes place January 23, 2027, at Felsenkeller.

Event information

Planet Myer Day 22 Date: Saturday, January 23, 2027 Venue: Felsenkeller, Karl-Heine-Straße 32, Leipzig, Germany Doors: 18:30, start 19:30 Tickets: available via ticket.io and Eventim

Further information: “Felsenkeller Leipzig” and the “Planet Myer Day Facebook page”.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.