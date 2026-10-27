October 27, 2026

Darkwood press ‘Notwendfeuer’ on vinyl for 20th anniversary

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 27, 2026

Darkwood mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Notwendfeuer’ with a 3rd vinyl pressing on Heidenvolk, out October 30, 2026, limited to 500 copies.

Darkwood press 'Notwendfeuer' on vinyl for 20th anniversary
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German neofolk act Darkwood mark the 20th anniversary of their album Notwendfeuer, originally released December 14, 2006, with a third vinyl pressing on Heidenvolk, out October 30, 2026.

The new pressing is limited to 500 copies, on black-splattered transparent green vinyl in a heavy gatefold sleeve, and adds artwork and full lyrics not included on earlier editions. “Notwendfeuer” combines martial acoustic songs and dark folk instrumentation, built largely from guitars, classical instruments, organic drums and distorted basses across ten tracks.

Tracklist for ‘Notwendfeuer’

  1. Wintermärchen
  2. Lied am Feuer
  3. Verlorenes Heer
  4. Feuerkreis
  5. Totenburg
  6. Nibelungenland
  7. Roggenfelder
  8. Ostenfeld
  9. Weltenstürme
  10. Winterrune

The 20th-anniversary vinyl edition of “Notwendfeuer” is available via Heidenvolk.

About Darkwood

Darkwood is a German neofolk act built around core members Henryk Vogel and cellist Nadja Stahlbaum, joined since “Notwendfeuer” (2006) by Manuela Zankl on accordion and backing vocals and Valentin on violin. The band has performed live since 1997 and draws on historical, nature-mystical and pagan themes, at times setting poems by writers such as Georg Trakl. Its discography runs from early releases including “Flammende Welt” (2001) and “Herbstgewölk” (2004) through “Notwendfeuer” (2006), “Ins dunkle Land” (2009), “Schicksalsfahrt” (2013), “Flammenlieder” (2015) and “Twilight Garden” (2020), up to Verlorene Welt, announced in 2025. The band’s 20th anniversary tribute compilation, “Lied der Kämpfer,” brought together various neofolk acts covering its songs in 2015. The new “Notwendfeuer” pressing marks the 20th anniversary of the original album.

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