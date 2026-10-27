Wolfsheim’s 1992 debut album ‘No Happy View’ is being pressed on vinyl for the first time by Strange Ways Records, out December 4, 2026, in two editions.

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No Happy View, the 1992 debut album by German duo Wolfsheim, is being pressed on vinyl for the first time, via Strange Ways Records, out December 4, 2026.

Wolfsheim, comprising Peter Heppner on vocals and Markus Reinhardt on keyboards, released “No Happy View” in 1992 on Strange Ways Records. Produced and mastered by Carlos Perón, the eleven-track album blends darkwave, synthpop and electronic pop, and includes “The Sparrows and the Nightingales,” one of the band’s best-known songs. The album marked the start of a career that made Wolfsheim one of Germany’s best-known acts in the genre.

The new pressing comes in two editions: a standard black-vinyl LP, and a limited, numbered edition of 1,000 copies on splatter vinyl.

Tracklist for ‘No Happy View’

…Can Manage… Following You Annie Leading Men It’s Not Too Late The Sparrows and the Nightingales Angry Today Kissing the Wall This Time Anybody’s Window Listen!

About Wolfsheim

Wolfsheim formed in Hamburg, Germany in 1987 around Markus Reinhardt and Pompejo Ricciardi, with Peter Heppner later taking over vocals and lyrics alongside Reinhardt to form the band’s lasting line-up. The name comes from Meyer Wolfsheim, a character in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.” After two demo tapes, “Ken Manage” (1988) and “Any But Pretty” (1989), the band released its debut single, “The Sparrows and the Nightingales,” in 1991, followed by the album “No Happy View” in 1992, both on Strange Ways Records. Further albums followed through the 1990s and early 2000s, including “Popkiller” (1993), “Dreaming Apes” (1996), “Spectators” (1999), which reached number two in Germany, and “Casting Shadows” (2003), which topped the German album charts and later reached platinum status; the band won an ECHO award in 2004. Wolfsheim has been inactive since 2005 following a dispute between its two members, but was never officially disbanded. Markus Reinhardt has since recorded as Renard, releasing new material and giving a Click Interview to Side-Line in 2021.

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