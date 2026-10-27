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German ambient project Art of Infinity have released “The Silent Awakening”, a 3:54 video single out October 27, 2026 on BSC Music/Prudence. It is the duo’s first new music since 2012, timed to mark the 30th anniversary of Art of Infinity.

Thorsten Sudler-Mainz and Thorsten Rentsch built the track around a slow-building ambient soundscape, with the accompanying video using the image of a rising sun as a visual metaphor for the project’s return. “The Silent Awakening” is available as a digital single on Spotify and Apple Music.

About Art of Infinity

Art of Infinity formed in October 1996, when Thorsten Sudler-Mainz and Thorsten Rentsch moved into a house on the Dutch coast with a complete recording studio and an array of instruments, intending to make music that crossed stylistic boundaries. The duo has released music on BSC Music/Prudence through the following decades, building a catalog of ambient recordings before going quiet after 2012.

In the years since, the duo’s work has continued to surface on Prudence compilations. Their 2025 remix “Not of this World” opened “Echoes in Pink,” a Pink Floyd tribute compilation released by BSC Music/Prudence on June 12, 2026 that also features label mates King of Twilight, Enigmatic Obsession, Bernd Scholl, Peter Mergener and Gleisberg; the compilation has run in the in-flight entertainment programs of Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines through October. “The Silent Awakening” is the duo’s first new original track since 2012, released alongside a new biography documenting Art of Infinity’s thirty years on the band’s own website.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com