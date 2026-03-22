March 22, 2026

Room Of Wires – If No Other Means Are Effective (Digital Album – Room Of Wires)

Inferno Sound Diaries March 22, 2026
Room of Wires
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After releasing several albums on Ant-Zen, this British artist, Andrew Andrews, is now releasing his latest album independently. Apparently, the album was never meant to see the light of day due to numerous technical and other issues, but here it is nonetheless, featuring 11 new tracks.

Room Of Wires remains primarily an Ambient project, although the overall approach strongly leans toward a more Experimental form of Ambient music—a kind of freestyle in which the artist does not hesitate to explore a wide range of sounds and influences. Raw, sometimes Industrial-sounding textures form a common thread throughout the work, while the tracks shift between very floating, almost Cinematic moments on the one hand and heavier, more bombastic passages on the other. I particularly appreciate the sense of minimalism that surfaces here and there. Last but not least there’s also a little extra with a remix of Gwenn Tremorin.

Room Of Wires may not be accessible to a wider audience, but it will certainly appeal to fans of more atypical Ambient material. (Rating:7).

Listen to “After Sandman”:

https://roomofwires.bandcamp.com/track/after-sandman

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