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Chicago post-punk trio Still Machine have announced the remix album “Echoes of Echoes Within,” due April 24, 2026 via Someoddpilot Records. The release is up for pre-order on Bandcamp in digital, limited cassette (100 copies), and limited CD digipak formats (100 copies). Out now already are three Distille remixes ahead of the full release.

The set reworks material from the band’s 2025 album “Echoes Within” through contributions from Distille, Salvo Beta, Martial Fields, TFNC, machwhat, Pylbug, Sanford Parker, and Still Machine themselves. In total you get reworks of 11 tracks, including Distille’s versions of “Trawling Tines,” “The Switch to 36,” and “Ama Nesciri,” alongside “Gaslit Ghosts,” a reworking of “Sympathetic Light.”

Ray Dybzinski says the idea was to ask electronic artists to reinterpret songs that were “mostly non-electronic” in their original form. He adds that the finished versions felt “familiar and surprising.”

<a href="https://stillmachine.bandcamp.com/album/echoes-of-echoes-within" rel="noopener">Echoes of Echoes Within by Still Machine</a>

The announcement of the remix collection comes with the group unveiling three tracks from midwest artist Distille reworking songs from Echoes Within. “The Echoes of Echoes Within remixes grew naturally out of a long-shared history with members of Still Machine,” says Distille. “I leaned heavily into electronic sound, synths, and deliberate studio tinkering […] My sound is rooted in rhythm and FM textures, always coming back to the low end.”

Distille is a Midwest artist whose work is rooted in rhythm and FM textures, combining electro and industrial elements with alt-pop.

<a href="https://distille.bandcamp.com/album/remixes-by-distille" rel="noopener">Remixes By Distille by Still Machine</a>

About Still Machine

Still Machine is a Chicago post-punk trio featuring Ray Dybzinski on vocals and guitar, Jason Goldberg on bass, keys, and backing vocals, and Matt Martin on drums, percussion, keys, and backing vocals. The members are veterans with histories connected to Beak, World Leader Pretend, and The Timeout Drawer.

The band self-released its debut album, “Still Machine,” on October 25, 2022. That record was recorded, performed, and produced by the band, then mixed by Sanford Parker at Hypercube Chicago and mastered by Collin Jordan at Boiler Room Chicago.

Their second album, “Echoes Within,” followed on November 14, 2025 via Someoddpilot Records. And now there is the remix collection “Echoes of Echoes Within”.

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