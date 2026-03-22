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Dunkelheit Produktionen has announced “Rituals Over Limburg IV“, the fourth edition of its two-day ritual and industrial event, set for September 11 and 12, 2026 at Nieuwe Nor in Heerlen, the Netherlands. The festival focuses on emerging artists and established names.

The whole event is rather exclusive as there is only room for 200 attendees.

To get an idea of the event, here is a video report of the 2nd edition.

Rituals Over Limburg IV line-up and tickets

Band scheduled for this edition include SAPROS (France), ALFARMANIA (Sweden) and The Vomit Arsonist (USA) for Friday, September 11. Saturday, September 12 is billed with Darkrad (Russia), Murderous Vision (USA), Zero Kama (Austria), Inade (Germany) and Anenzephalia (Germany).

Two-day tickets are available at €112.15. Single-day tickets are priced at €62.62 for either September 11 or September 12. You can order your tickets right here.

About Rituals Over Limburg

Rituals Over Limburg began in 2023 as a two-day event presented by Dunkelheit Produktionen at Oefenbunker in Landgraaf, Limburg. The first edition was held on November 17 and 18, 2023.

The second edition, “Rituals Over Limburg II,” followed on November 15 and 16, 2024, again at Oefenbunker in Landgraaf. That bill included acts such as Dodssang Tempel, Alone In The Hollow Garden, Schloss Tegal, Nam-Khar, Schmerz & Erlösung, Emme Ya, Vortex, Black Vault, La Porta Ermetica and Trepaneringsritualen.

In 2025, the festival moved to Nieuwe Nor in Heerlen for its third edition, held on November 7 and 8. The relocation came after Oefenbunker lost its physical venue following a fire on December 27, 2024, after which Oefenbunker and Nieuwe Nor set up the “Oefenbunker On Tour” collaboration.

The third edition kept the two-day format and expanded the international scope of the line-up, with artists from Europe and Latin America appearing across both nights.

For 2026, Dunkelheit Produktionen has scheduled “Rituals Over Limburg IV” for September 11 and 12 at Nieuwe Nor in Heerlen, continuing the festival’s two-day ritual, industrial and occult-ambient focus.

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