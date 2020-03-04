Cult ritual industrial act Zero Kama gets 3LP deluxe boxset treatment

Out on March 23 is a massive deluxe boxset of Zero Kama. The set (limited to 500 copies) includes the entire existing recordings of Zero Kama on 3 individual vinyls. More info on these recordings can be found below. The recordings were transferred from original tapes, and were mastered by Martin Bowes at the Cage Studios and Micro Majong at Micro Majong Studio.

Instruments made from human bones and skulls

Zero Kama was an experimental music project founded by Zoe DeWitt in 1983. The first release of Zero Kama was the title “V.V.V.V.V.”, recorded for the Nekrophile Rekords cassette compilation “The Beast 666”. In 1984 followed the cassette release of the album “The Secret Eye of L.A.Y.L.A.H.”, which is commonly regarded as one of the key albums of the ritual industrial subgenre. All instruments used for this recording were actually exclusively made from human bones and skulls…

Here’s an idea how that sounds:

<noscript><iframe title="'Zero Kama' - Music made of HUMAN BONES" width="1132" height="849" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zv8NKaabRpI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Following an invitation of the NL-Centrum Amsterdam, Zero Kama played two live concerts in the Netherlands in 1985, and – after two more releases on the Nekrophile compilation “The Archangels of Sex Rule the Destruction of the Regime” – completely withdrew from the public.

The later live performances were realized with befriended musicians such as Didi Neidhart and Muki Pakesch, whom Zoe DeWitt knew from the Austrian music underground of the 1980s. Since that time there have been a couple of re-releases of Zero Kama recordings, amongst others the 1988 vinyl version by the French label Permis de Construire, followed by the CD release in 1991.

In 2001 the French label Athanor published “The Goatherd and the Beast”, a 10″ vinyl containing tracks from various compilations that were recorded besides “The Secret Eye of L.A.Y.L.A.H.”. This collection was also included as a bonus CD in the “Live in Armhem” double CD release by Athanor in 2008.

In 2014 Athanor finally published a remastered version of “The Secret Eye of L.A.Y.L.A.H.” both on vinyl and CD.

