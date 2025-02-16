February 16, 2025

Psyclon Nine drops brand new ‘Devil’s Work’ single and video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 16, 2025
Psyclon Nine drops brand new 'Devil’s Work' single and video

Psyclon Nine drops brand new 'Devil’s Work' single and video

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Out now on Metropolis Records is the new single and video from Psyclon Nine, “Devil’s Work”. “Devil’s Work” is the second single (after “I Choose Violence”) to be lifted from their forthcoming new album, “And Then Oblivion”, out 21st March 2025. The new album is the follow-up to the band’s most recent album, “Less To Heaven”.

The new material blends elements of industrial rock, metal, deathcore, ambient and trap, or as Nero Bellum says: “To break as many genre limitations as possible, while staying true to the concepts and imagery that Psyclon Nine evokes.”

You can pre-order the album now on Bandcamp.

Psyclon Nine announces new album with single:'I Choose Violence'
Related newsPsyclon Nine announces new album with single: 'I Choose Violence'

At the moment Psyclon Nine is currently midway through a North American tour.

Psyclon Nine ‘Devils Work Tour MMXXV’

  • February 16 – Richmond, VA, Fallout
  • February 17 – Gastonia, NC, The Rooster
  • February 18 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade (Purgatory)
  • February 19 – Tampa, FL, New World Brewery
  • February 20 – Orlando, FL, Conduit
  • February 22 – Austin, TX, Elysium
  • February 23 – Dallas, TX, Limbo Room At Ruins
  • February 25 – Denver, CO, HQ
  • February 26 – Mesa, AZ, The Nile Underground
  • March 1 – Las Vegas, NV, The Dive Bar
  • March 8 – Los Angeles, CA, Bar Sinister

About Psyclon Nine

Psyclon Nine, formed in 2000 in San Francisco, merges industrial metal and electronic music with a provocative edge. The group’s moniker combines “Zyklon B”, a Holocaust-era chemical, and “Nine,” a number often linked to occult power. Nero Bellum, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, founded the band and remains its original member.

The 2003 debut, “Divine Infekt”, offered a blend of EBM, somber tones, and black metal vocal stylings. The evolution continued on albums such as “INRI” (2005) and “Crwn Thy Frnicatr” (2006), where harsher industrial metal textures took center stage. “We the Fallen”, released in 2009, even climbed onto the Billboard Charts.

Clockwork Echo
Related newsClockwork Echo releases brand new aingle, 'Hallowed Be Thy Pain' - Out now

Studio Albums:

  1. Divine Infekt (2003)
  2. INRI (2005)
  3. Crwn Thy Frnicatr (2006)
  4. We the Fallen (2009)
  5. Order of the Shadow: Act I (2013)
  6. Icon of the Adversary (2018)
  7. Less to Heaven (2022)

Remix Albums:

  1. Disorder: The Shadow Sessions (2014)
  2. Versions: Icon of the Adversary Remixed (2019)

Demos, Singles, and EPs:

  1. Divine Infekt Demos (2002)
  2. Use Once and Destroy (2013)
  3. Use Once and Destroy: Alterations : Abstractions : Aberrations [Psalms and Hymns of Perversion] (2014)
  4. More to Hell (2023)
Psyclon Nine announces European tour with Antania and Devil M
Related newsPsyclon Nine announces European tour with Antania and Devil M - Get your tickets now

As of 2025, the lineup features Nero Bellum on vocals and keyboards, Jon Siren on drums, Dante Phoenix on rhythm guitar, and Todd Buller on lead guitar and backing vocals.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)