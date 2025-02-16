Psyclon Nine drops brand new ‘Devil’s Work’ single and video

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now on Metropolis Records is the new single and video from Psyclon Nine, “Devil’s Work”. “Devil’s Work” is the second single (after “I Choose Violence”) to be lifted from their forthcoming new album, “And Then Oblivion”, out 21st March 2025. The new album is the follow-up to the band’s most recent album, “Less To Heaven”.

The new material blends elements of industrial rock, metal, deathcore, ambient and trap, or as Nero Bellum says: “To break as many genre limitations as possible, while staying true to the concepts and imagery that Psyclon Nine evokes.”

You can pre-order the album now on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://psyclonnine.bandcamp.com/album/and-then-oblivion">And Then Oblivion by Psyclon Nine</a>

At the moment Psyclon Nine is currently midway through a North American tour.

Psyclon Nine ‘Devils Work Tour MMXXV’

February 16 – Richmond, VA, Fallout

February 17 – Gastonia, NC, The Rooster

February 18 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade (Purgatory)

February 19 – Tampa, FL, New World Brewery

February 20 – Orlando, FL, Conduit

February 22 – Austin, TX, Elysium

February 23 – Dallas, TX, Limbo Room At Ruins

February 25 – Denver, CO, HQ

February 26 – Mesa, AZ, The Nile Underground

March 1 – Las Vegas, NV, The Dive Bar

March 8 – Los Angeles, CA, Bar Sinister

About Psyclon Nine

Psyclon Nine, formed in 2000 in San Francisco, merges industrial metal and electronic music with a provocative edge. The group’s moniker combines “Zyklon B”, a Holocaust-era chemical, and “Nine,” a number often linked to occult power. Nero Bellum, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, founded the band and remains its original member.

The 2003 debut, “Divine Infekt”, offered a blend of EBM, somber tones, and black metal vocal stylings. The evolution continued on albums such as “INRI” (2005) and “Crwn Thy Frnicatr” (2006), where harsher industrial metal textures took center stage. “We the Fallen”, released in 2009, even climbed onto the Billboard Charts.

Studio Albums:

Divine Infekt (2003) INRI (2005) Crwn Thy Frnicatr (2006) We the Fallen (2009) Order of the Shadow: Act I (2013) Icon of the Adversary (2018) Less to Heaven (2022)

Remix Albums:

Disorder: The Shadow Sessions (2014) Versions: Icon of the Adversary Remixed (2019)

Demos, Singles, and EPs:

Divine Infekt Demos (2002) Use Once and Destroy (2013) Use Once and Destroy: Alterations : Abstractions : Aberrations [Psalms and Hymns of Perversion] (2014) More to Hell (2023)

As of 2025, the lineup features Nero Bellum on vocals and keyboards, Jon Siren on drums, Dante Phoenix on rhythm guitar, and Todd Buller on lead guitar and backing vocals.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)