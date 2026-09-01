Minsk artist Tomorrows Letters released the noir synthpop single “Up Against the Wall” on 31 August 2026, the first track from a debut album due this autumn.

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Minsk-based project Tomorrows Letters released the noir synthpop single “Up Against the Wall” on 31 August 2026, the first track lifted from the debut album Kiryl Karotki plans to issue this autumn. The self-released single runs to three versions on streaming services, the original at 3:46, an extended version at 4:26 and a 2:54 remix by the Belarusian post-punk band Nürnberg. The Bandcamp edition pairs the original with the extended version.

Karotki records Tomorrows Letters alone. Nürnberg’s sound engineer Andrei Bobrovka mixed and mastered the track, and Karotki produced the cover artwork. The three versions run to 11 minutes and 6 seconds in total, and the release is out on Bandcamp and Spotify.

<a href="https://tomorrowsletters.bandcamp.com/album/up-against-the-wall" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Up Against The Wall by Tomorrows Letters</a>

What Tomorrows Letters says about ‘Up Against the Wall’

The song stages an internal trial in which the accused and the judge are the same person. Karotki explains what the arrangement is built around before the lyric reaches its closing line, “I’m a prisoner of my own mind”:

“The song describes a state where your own mind acts as both the prosecutor and the judge in a trial that never ends. It’s about being your own worst enemy, trapped in a loop of self-judgment where conscience acts as a punisher rather than a moral guide.”

A saxophone-like drone opens the recording before a mechanised groove takes over. Sparse piano notes sit next to Karotki’s measured vocal, and trip-hop menace and industrial textures run through the rhythm alongside the darker electronic pop of Depeche Mode‘s 1990s and early-2000s records. The saxophone returns between verses, winding through organ-like keys and a low electronic buzz, and the clipped construction carries the same severity as 1980s minimal synth.

The lyric keeps to the courtroom setting throughout. Past mistakes supply the testimony, the mirror holds the verdict, and the heartbeat keeps time for the fear. Inside what the song calls the courtroom of the soul, the singer takes every role and pays every toll, until the line between right and wrong turns into another form of captivity.

The Nürnberg remix is the first of several guest appearances and collaborations Karotki has lined up for the album.

About Tomorrows Letters

Tomorrows Letters is the solo project of Kiryl Karotki, based in Minsk, Belarus. The project mixes minimal synth and New Romantic sources with trip-hop rhythm and industrial texture, and Karotki works to a hardware-only rule, building tracks on vintage samplers and drum machines rather than software.

His writing returns to a fixed set of subjects: isolation, self-judgment, Jungian ideas about the hidden self, maladaptive daydreaming, compulsive creation, and victories that turn out to be empty once won. “Up Against the Wall” takes the second of those directly as its structure.

The samplers and drum machines leave the recordings with a dusty, tactile surface.

Karotki’s collaborators on the single come from the same city. Nürnberg, the Minsk post-punk band whose engineer Andrei Bobrovka mixed and mastered the track, also supplied the remix that closes the release. The project’s earlier releases, the singles “So Be It” and “Go For It”, went out the same way “Up Against the Wall” has, self-released through its own Bandcamp page and the streaming services rather than through a label.

The three versions of the single split the material three ways. The original runs 3:46, the extended version stretches it to 4:26, and the Nürnberg remix cuts it back to 2:54 and carries a joint artist credit to Tomorrows Letters and Nürnberg rather than a remixer credit alone.

“Up Against the Wall” opens the run-up to the debut Tomorrows Letters LP. No title, tracklist or release date has been announced for the album beyond the autumn 2026 window, and no further guest names have been confirmed.

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