Misha Chylkova – Dancing The Same Dance (Digital/CD Album – Gare Du Nord Records)
Misha Chylkova, based in London (UK), released her debut album “Dancing The Same Dance” late last year, collaborating with several guest musicians.
At the heart of the album is Chylkova’s angelic voice, an invitation to dream, beautifully complemented—and often enhanced—by the music. The guitar plays a prominent role, shaping the atmosphere in which other instruments and vocals intertwine into a delicate, sometimes melancholic sound. While some tracks carry a ballad-like softness, others venture into more intricate, dark, and Experimental territories.
The album’s ethereal quality encourages introspection and escape, making “Dancing The Same Dance” a captivating and successful debut, featuring several standout tracks. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Sparrows”:
https://mishachylkova.bandcamp.com/track/sparrows-2
