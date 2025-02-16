Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Vince Clarke (Depeche Mode, Yazoo, and Erasure) has collaborated with former Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander on his debut solo album, “Polari”. Clarke co-wrote and co-produced the track “Make Me a Man“, adding his signature synth-pop style into the song. More specifically, Clarke programmed drums, and contributed some guitar to it. The album is an exploration of queer identity and culture.

“Polari” is out now and is available to stream on all digital music platforms.

Below is the track Vince Clarke worked on. You will surely recognise an Andy Bell-esque vibe to the vocals making it a perfect match. All in all, this sounds like an Erasure track from the mid eighties.

About Olly Alexander

Olly Alexander , born Oliver Alexander Thornton on July 15, 1990, in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, first rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of Years & Years. The band released various albums such as “Communion” (2015) and “Palo Santo” (2018). In 2021, Years & Years basically became his solo venture, culminating in the release of “Night Call” in 2022.

Apart from music Alexander also built an acting career, notably portraying Ritchie Tozer in the 2021 Channel 4 and HBO Max drama “It’s a Sin” which depicts the experiences of young gay men during the 1980s and early 1990s HIV/AIDS crisis.

In 2024, Alexander represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest with the single “Dizzy” launched on March 1, 2024. He performed it during the first semi-final on May 7, 2024, and placed 18th in the grand final.

His solo debut, under his own name, came with the album “Polari”, released on February 7, 2025. Produced by Danny L. Harle (and Vince Clarke for the track “Make Me a Man”) explores queer identity and culture by referencing the mid-20th-century coded language used by gay men in Britain.

Alexander actively promotes LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness. He has openly addressed his experiences with depression, self-harm, and eating disorders.

