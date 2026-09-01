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Prague Gothic Treffen has become one of the fixed points of my year, and I think the reason has less to do with ritual than with continuity. I return to the same island, recognise many of the same faces, meet people I may not have seen since the previous summer, and yet the two days never feel interchangeable with what came before. Music is the reason everybody travels to Prague, but PGT has always understood something that larger festivals sometimes lose when they become increasingly efficient machines for delivering artists to audiences: a scene only remains meaningful when the people inside it still want to meet one another.

The twenty-first edition, held on 28 and 29 August 2026, made that idea physically larger. Fuchs2 and Bike Jesus were joined by Vila Štvanice as a third full venue, which brought the programme to three parallel stages and 21 performances, eighteen of them Czech premieres and one a European premiere. The festival was sold out, and the expansion unquestionably gave the programme greater range, although it also made this the most physically demanding edition I have covered. The three spaces are close to one another on Štvanice island, but a short walk becomes something else when hundreds of people are moving in the same direction, rooms are full and another band has already started a few metres away.

As a photographer, that changed my own relationship with the weekend as well. There were performances I watched but barely photographed because the light made meaningful pictures difficult, and others where the area around the stage was so dense that I simply stopped trying to move further forward. I understand that completely. The audience has paid to experience a concert, not to spend it negotiating a corridor for photographers, and I would much rather come home with fewer images than behave as though an accreditation places me above the people standing in front of me. PGT has always felt unusually clear about that hierarchy, and for me it is one of the reasons working there remains enjoyable even when the practical circumstances become exhausting.

Friday: the Treffen part of Prague Gothic Treffen

Friday was the more social half of my weekend, although I did actually begin by behaving very professionally and going straight to Kadeadkas. The Cologne band, founded in 2016, describe their own music as a mixture of the raw, clinical post-punk of the early 1980s, psychedelic elements and punk energy, which is quite close to what makes them appealing without reducing them to a period exercise. Their set had abrasion and movement rather than nostalgic neatness, with guitars that retained enough dirt to keep the songs unsettled and a rhythm section that pushed rather than simply supported them. They were a good first band precisely because there was no ceremonial sense of easing the audience into the weekend; the music arrived quickly, directly and with enough punk instinct to shake off the afternoon before the festival had really begun.

Kadeadkas at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

CattaC shifted the atmosphere into considerably darker electronic territory. Jens Helmis and Christian Schinköthe describe the German duo through dark electronics and rock, and that combination explains why their material carries more weight than a purely sequenced club project without becoming guitar music wearing electronics as decoration. What I enjoyed was the tension between the solidity of the programmed structures and the vocals, which brought a much more human sense of damage into the machinery. There is a particular kind of dark electronic music that becomes less interesting the more technically immaculate it sounds; CattaC avoided that by keeping enough emotional grain in the performance, so the songs had shape and discipline without feeling sealed off from the room.

CattaC at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

Skelesys was one of the Friday performances I particularly wanted to include because his position between guitar music and club electronics is more interesting than simply calling the project darkwave. Born in Buenos Aires and now based in Berlin, Skelesys moved from the darker electronic and EBM-inflected Epsilon material towards a more explicitly song-based combination of synth-pop, post-punk and goth on the 2024 debut album “Fading Echoes”. That history could be heard in the way the set operated: rhythm remained central, but guitar texture gave the music a more tactile, slightly corroded surface, while the vocals kept it from becoming purely dancefloor-oriented. There is a melancholic pull to Skelesys that never quite resolves into romantic softness, and in the intimate space of Vila Štvanice that mixture of movement and introspection worked particularly well.

Skelesys at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

Darkways brought yet another version of guitar-driven darkness. The Barcelona band’s second album, “Rust”, came out in January 2026 and deliberately revolves around decay, ageing, impermanence and the erosion of identity, while musically combining darkwave and post-punk with rock, metal and synthesizer-based influences. The attraction is that those elements do not appear as separate genre markers that need to be checked off one by one. The guitars give the songs weight, the synths expand their atmosphere, and the melodic writing remains immediate enough to carry the audience with it rather than asking everyone to admire the production from a distance. There is a melancholy in Darkways that feels muscular rather than passive, which made the set easy to enter even when I was already starting to divide my attention between music, photography and the people appearing around me.

Darkways at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

By then Friday had begun to do what Friday at PGT usually does to me: the timetable slowly lost its authority. I started meeting people I had not seen for months, then somebody else joined the conversation, then somebody I had not expected to see appeared, and the five minutes supposedly available before moving to another stage expanded into twenty. This is not an accidental by-product of the festival. The organisers explicitly describe the “meeting”, the Treffen, as the central thing they want to provide, with the three venues designed as spaces between which people can move, meet and mix rather than as isolated concert rooms. My Friday followed that philosophy almost embarrassingly well, because somewhere in the middle of all those conversations I stopped trying to win against the programme.

One of the casualties was OH Madonna, and this is the one I genuinely regret. I had wanted to see them, but Vila Štvanice was already difficult to enter and the surrounding timetable simply made it impossible to be everywhere at once. The project is still relatively young and has been developing quickly through darkwave, coldwave and synth-led material, which made this one of the performances I was especially curious about rather than a band I casually sacrificed. Missing something you actually wanted to see is always frustrating, but I would rather admit that than pretend I meaningfully experienced a set from somewhere near a doorway. I hope there will be another chance somewhere on the road, because OH Madonna remain on my list.

I did make it back for Black Nail Cabaret, and they again demonstrated why they have become one of the most distinctive visual presences in contemporary dark electronic music. Emese Árvai-Illés and Krisztián Árvai have worked as the Hungarian duo since 2008, and their sixth album, “Chrysanthemum”, pushed their characteristic “pop noir” language into material preoccupied with death, fear and the difficulty of letting go without sacrificing the seductiveness of the songs themselves. What I admire about them onstage is the intelligence of the imbalance between the two performers: Krisztián can remain comparatively contained behind the electronics while Emese controls the visual field with extraordinary economy. She does not need to move constantly, because one deliberate gesture, one change in posture or the way she holds the audience’s gaze can acquire far more weight when everything around it is restrained. The result is beautiful, but never merely decorative; the elegance contains a certain severity, and her voice is strong enough to make that tension audible rather than leaving it entirely to the image.

Black Nail Cabaret at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

Friday ended for me with Vomito Negro, which was almost the opposite proposition. The Belgian project was formed in 1983 and belongs to the foundational history of European EBM and industrial electronics, with a catalogue that has repeatedly moved between dancefloor pressure, ambient material, harsh vocals and more contemplative electronic forms. There is no need for a band with that history to imitate the surface vocabulary of contemporary dark electronics, and the set benefited from precisely that lack of anxiety. The machinery was allowed to sound like machinery, the rhythms had genuine physical density, and the performance carried the severe economy of music that learned long ago that atmosphere does not require endless layering. After an evening in which I had spent almost as much time talking as listening, Vomito Negro provided a suitably uncompromising endpoint.

Saturday: this time I actually followed the music

Saturday was deliberately different. I had done most of my catching up the night before, so I treated the second evening as the day for music, which meant considerably more movement between Fuchs2, Bike Jesus and Vila Štvanice and considerably less standing outside with people promising each other that a five-minute conversation really would only take five minutes.

I began with Majo Polyak & Radmila Svensson, whose work sits on the border between dark electronica and art-pop and has developed through collaborations that often treat sound, voice and image as parts of the same compositional environment. Their 2023 album “Neverending Story” was followed by “Angles morts” in November 2025, again involving Svensson and spoken-word artist Paulína Feriancová. The set was considerably more energetic than the melancholy and layered studio material might suggest, with Svensson giving it a strong physical centre while the projections expanded and destabilised the stage around her. I particularly liked that the visual component never functioned as expensive wallpaper; it changed how the music was perceived, sometimes making the space feel intimate and at other times almost disproportionally large, which is exactly what good visual work should do.

Majo Polyak & Radmila Svensson at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

Panic Priest arrived with an additional point of interest because Prague was the European premiere of Jack Armondo’s Chicago project. Armondo’s “Once Wild”, released in August 2025, broadened the project beyond its darkwave foundations through glam, Italo disco, new wave and more overt guitar presence, while retaining the baritone voice and doomed-romantic character that have always made Panic Priest immediately recognisable. The set began with technical problems, which is never the ideal way to introduce yourself to a new continent, but the recovery was more interesting than a perfectly smooth beginning would have been. Once the machinery cooperated, the guitar gained increasing importance and the performance acquired a much stronger rock edge, while Armondo’s voice remained the central dramatic instrument. Instead of allowing the difficult start to flatten the show, he gradually converted it into momentum.

Panic Priest at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

At El Ángel Exterminador, the visual impression hit me before I had time to analyse the musical one. The Berlin-based post-punk, darkwave and deathrock project consists of Alejandra Batalla on vocals, Ludo-Van on guitar and marZiano on bass, and its March 2026 album “Crónica” brings together new recordings with remastered material from the group’s earlier cassette period. The guitars and percussion were ferocious, but Batalla stood in the middle of that force in a red dress and with long black hair, looking almost like a priestess presiding over the noise rather than someone trying to compete with it. That visual authority would have meant little without the voice, and this was where the performance became genuinely impressive: she could remain audible, expressive and emotionally dominant against guitars capable of swallowing a weaker singer whole. The contrast between the elegance of her appearance and the physical aggression surrounding her gave the entire set unusual tension.

El Ángel Exterminador at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

Cryo required a factual correction before anything else, because the current configuration is no longer Martin Rudefelt with Torny Gottberg. In 2026 Cryo consist of Martin Rudefelt and Ville Hising, with Hising also known from Run Level Zero and as DJ Rauz; their first concert in this new formation took place only on 25 July at MiNi-festival in Genarp. What surprised me in Prague was how little sense of transition remained. The rhythm was hard, clean and extremely physical, the synth structures retained the mechanical precision Cryo have built over roughly two decades, and the lighting amplified that architecture rather than simply flashing over it. There was a great deal happening rhythmically, but the set never became cluttered, because each repetition seemed to accumulate pressure instead of merely repeating information. For a configuration still very new onstage, the chemistry already felt convincing and, more importantly, alive rather than cautiously rehearsed.

Cryo at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

Corlyx were among the strongest surprises of Saturday because the current full-band formation has altered the scale of what the songs can do. Caitlin Stokes and Brandon Ashley are now joined by bassist Davide Rocco and drummer Flow Toulman, and the new 2026 material has increasingly exploited that configuration: “Sweeter Than Blood”, “More Anarchy” and August’s “Your Heart In The Serpent’s Mouth” all lead towards a new album planned for early 2027. The guitars sounded huge without losing definition, the real drums gave the songs much greater forward force, and Stokes remained completely dominant at the centre of it all. She is visually striking, certainly, but what impressed me was how little the show depended on image once the band began playing; the music had enough weight to support every theatrical gesture. Corlyx have moved well beyond the limitations of being described simply as a darkwave act, and the combination of gothic atmosphere, alternative-rock muscle and melodic immediacy makes far more sense when heard at full physical volume.

Corlyx at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

Horror Vacui followed by stripping away much of that polished construction and reminding everyone where a large part of gothic music’s nervous system originally came from. The Bologna band describe themselves wonderfully as “punker than dark, darker than punk”, and their new album “Shadows Sanctuary”, released on 7 August through Artoffact, examines darkness as a form of protection against a culture of constant visibility and exposure. The philosophical starting point is interesting, but the immediate experience was much less abstract: screaming, guitars, drums and the kind of tightly wound aggression that makes the body understand the music before the intellect has any chance to interpret it. After several electronic sets, Horror Vacui felt almost cleansing in its refusal to smooth the edges. Their current material may have moved somewhat further towards atmospheric goth rock, but the punk impulse is still audible in the attack, and that tension keeps the songs from becoming museum-perfect versions of darkness.

Horror Vacui at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

Then came Potochkine, and for me there was no real competition for the highlight of the weekend. I have seen Pauline Alcaïdé and Hugo Sempé several times, and I still never reach the stage where I think I have absorbed enough of what they do. Their 2025 album “Sang d’Encre” continues the duo’s peculiar collision of poetry, techno, EBM, darkwave and synthetic harshness, with a theatricality that never loses its intimate, almost confessional quality. Hugo can stand behind the electronics almost like an operatic figure inside dense smoke and brutal light, apparently holding the entire architecture in place, while Pauline converts that structure into movement. Her dancing is not choreography laid over electronic music; it seems to emerge from the rhythm itself, violent one moment, controlled the next, continually giving the impression that the body is trying to outrun whatever the music has set in motion.

Every time I photograph Potochkine, I begin with the professional part of my brain switched on, watching the light, anticipating movement and trying to calculate where the next usable frame will appear, and every time I eventually realise that I am dancing almost as much as I am shooting. Their performances feel like contained explosions, or balls of fire, because the music underneath Pauline’s movement is actually extremely precise while everything happening above it suggests release, excess and the possibility of losing control. That contradiction is what makes them so addictive for me. The theatricality never becomes self-conscious, the aggression never eliminates sensuality, and the danceability never turns the songs into neutral club material. I could see Potochkine repeatedly and still leave wanting another set, which is probably the simplest explanation of why they were my PGT highlight again.

Potochkine at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

I had hoped to catch at least part of NITE, but this became one of the points where the physical reality of the weekend defeated me. Vila Štvanice was so packed that entering and reaching a meaningful position became difficult enough that I eventually stopped trying, particularly after Potochkine had already taken most of my energy. The official timetable makes clear how compressed the second half of Saturday was, with Potochkine beginning at 22:15, NITE at 22:30 and The Danse Society at 22:50 in three different rooms. Sometimes the correct response to a festival schedule is simply to admit defeat rather than pretend that two songs heard from the back of an overcrowded doorway constitute a review.

My final major set was Buzz Kull, Marc Dwyer’s Sydney-based solo project, which has been operating since 2012 at the intersection of darkwave, EBM, industrial electronics, minimal synth and synth-pop. The February 2026 EP “Deep Hate” pushed that language towards a particularly severe kind of industrial pop, built around propulsive rhythms and an atmosphere that remains detached and nocturnal even when the music is extremely danceable. Dwyer understands how much authority can be generated without filling the stage with movement; surrounded by smoke and very heavy light, he can appear almost statuesque, like somebody standing inside the machinery rather than in front of it, while small changes in posture or delivery suddenly alter the entire tension of the room. I have seen Buzz Kull before and that economy still fascinates me, because minimal movement does not produce minimal impact. He commands rather than chases the audience, and the resulting set was a beautiful, hard and appropriately exhausting end to my Saturday.

Buzz Kull at Prague Gothic Treffen 2026. Photos: Karo Kratochwil

What PGT gets right

The practical difficulty of this year’s edition is real. Expanding to Vila Štvanice gave Prague Gothic Treffen a broader and more ambitious programme, but a sold-out festival across three stages also meant that some rooms became difficult to access, certain transitions took longer than expected and overlaps occasionally forced decisions I would rather not have made. I missed OH Madonna, gave up on NITE, photographed some bands far less than I intended and occasionally realised that I had barely found time to eat because I was moving between venues again.

None of that, however, is what I will remember first.

The greatest value of Prague Gothic Treffen continues to be its people, and I do not mean that in the vague festival-review sense in which every crowd is described as wonderful because nobody wants to insult the readers. There is something structurally different about the atmosphere here. People notice each other, help one another, make room and talk easily to strangers, while the organisers have made the principles behind that atmosphere unusually explicit: racism, homophobia, xenophobia, transphobia, harassment and violent behaviour are grounds for immediate removal and bans from future Sanctuary events. This year there were also people visibly available around the venues to help anyone feeling unwell or unsafe, and the bartenders and staff again treated safety as part of running the event rather than an inconvenience to be dealt with after something has gone wrong.

What matters is that those policies rarely feel as though they are being imposed on a fundamentally hostile crowd. They describe behaviour that is already largely present among the people who come here, which is probably why Friday can disappear into conversations without feeling like time stolen from the festival. Those conversations are part of the festival. The organisers themselves say that while the line-up matters, the meeting is the point, and after attending PGT year after year I think that distinction explains its longevity better than any list of bookings could.

There is already a reason to mark the next summer in the calendar. The poster displayed at this year’s festival announces XXII Prague Gothic Treffen for 27 and 28 August 2027, with the first four names confirmed as Dina Summer, Twisted Nerve, The Spoiled and HUIR, with more still to be announced. It is already a wonderfully strange cross-section: Dina Summer bring the dark-disco and synth-wave world of Local Suicide and Kalipo; the Edinburgh veterans Twisted Nerve connect PGT directly to the punk-to-goth transition of the early 1980s; The Spoiled represent a much newer Italian post-punk perspective; and Barcelona duo HUIR arrive after releasing “States of Light” in May 2026.

That announcement felt like an appropriate way to leave Prague because PGT has never worked for me as a collection of isolated concerts. Friday was almost equally about people and music; Saturday was an intense sequence of performances in which Potochkine set the standard impossibly high, Cryo showed that a changed line-up can immediately find its own chemistry, Corlyx sounded bigger and more physical than ever, El Ángel Exterminador gave me one of the weekend’s most arresting visual and vocal performances, and Buzz Kull once again proved how much power can come from disciplined restraint. Around all of that were the conversations, accidental meetings, people dancing, people taking care of each other and the strange little community that reassembles on Štvanice for two days every year.

That is why Prague Gothic Treffen remains one of my yearly traditions. I go there to work, I take far too many photographs, I run between stages, I inevitably miss something I desperately wanted to see, and at some point I put the camera down because the music is too good not to dance. What makes me return, however, is the fact that none of those experiences happen in isolation. At PGT, music still feels inseparable from the people gathered around it, and after twenty-one editions the word Treffen still describes the festival better than anything else.

About Prague Gothic Treffen

Prague Gothic Treffen is an annual dark alternative festival held on Štvanice island in Prague and run by the Sanctuary organisation. The twenty-first edition took place on 28 and 29 August 2026 and sold out. It ran across three parallel stages for the first time, with Vila Štvanice joining the existing Fuchs2 and Bike Jesus venues, and carried 21 performances, of which eighteen were Czech premieres and one a European premiere.

The 2026 bill included Kadeadkas, CattaC, Skelesys, Darkways, OH Madonna, Black Nail Cabaret and Vomito Negro on the Friday, and Majo Polyak & Radmila Svensson, Panic Priest, El Ángel Exterminador, Cryo, Corlyx, Horror Vacui, Potochkine, NITE, The Danse Society and Buzz Kull on the Saturday. Panic Priest’s set was the European premiere of Jack Armondo’s Chicago project.

The organisers publish a conduct policy under which racism, homophobia, xenophobia, transphobia, harassment and violent behaviour are grounds for immediate removal and a ban from future Sanctuary events, and staffed the 2026 edition with people available around the venues for anyone feeling unwell or unsafe.

The twenty-second edition is set for 27 and 28 August 2027. Dina Summer, Twisted Nerve, The Spoiled and HUIR are the first four acts confirmed, with the rest of the bill still to be announced.

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.

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