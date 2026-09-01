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Seven singles into a year that started in January, the Dublin project Gravité Fresq released Hypocrisy Loophole on 28 August 2026, with an official video posted the same week. The 3:24 track sets a rigid synthesiser bassline under an upbeat 80s synthpop surface, and the project describes it as “a deceptively upbeat 80s synthpop track that weaponizes its own catchiness, masking a dark and cynical core”. Like everything else in the catalogue it is self-released.

The subject is moral bookkeeping. In its own words the project calls the song a “deadpan roast of modern complacency, built for a society that treats spiritual redemption like a loyalty punch card” – sin, confess, repeat. Full lyrics are published on the project’s own site alongside those of the six earlier singles. “Hypocrisy Loophole” is on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and YouTube; it is not on Bandcamp, where the project’s page still carries only five earlier tracks.

Where ‘Hypocrisy Loophole’ sits in the Gravité Fresq run

The single closes a stretch of seven releases in eight months: “Schrödinger’s Office” on 23 January 2026, “Reality Is Premium” on 20 February, “Festive Season My Arse” on 13 March, “Placebo Thrill” on 17 April, “Curry Sauce” on 29 May, “Future Is On Fire” on 10 July and now “Hypocrisy Loophole”. Each carries its own official video. There is still no album or EP.

“Curry Sauce” drew the project’s first press outside Ireland. Hot Press picked it for its weekly Irish singles round-up on 29 May 2026, calling it “a delightfully unhinged electro-punk track from Dublin’s Gravité Fresq”. Magnetic Magazine ran a piece on it on 6 June 2026 in which Danny Kaufman wrote that “It does not treat tech anxiety like some huge cultural thesis.”

About Gravité Fresq

Gravité Fresq is an electronic project based in Dublin, Ireland. The person behind it has not been named publicly; the project’s own site speaks in the first person plural and gives only a contact address. It describes itself there as “a sardonic music project fusing alternative electronics, sharp indie-pop, and 80s synth sensibilities”, and explains the name as a blend of the French gravité, for weight and seriousness, with fresque, a wall painting meant to be permanent and public. The misspelling in “Fresq” is deliberate.

The project began releasing in January 2026 and has issued seven singles since, all self-released through its own imprint and all accompanied by a video on its YouTube channel. The songs work satirical, domestic subject matter – office life, subscription pricing, seasonal obligation, takeaway food – over synthpop and electro-punk arrangements. Coverage has come from Hot Press, Magnetic Magazine, CLOUT, Earmilk, Obscure Sound and Plastic Magazine, alongside airplay on Dublin City FM.

Side-Line first covered the project in July 2026 with “Future Is On Fire”. “Hypocrisy Loophole” follows it seven weeks later.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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