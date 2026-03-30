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German alternative synthpop act Projekt Ich has just released the new single / video for “In The Fire feat. Stian Shiver” via Echozone. This is the final release in the 15-single series built around the third album “A Beautiful Day In Autumn”, issued as a three-part digital package with the main single, remix editions, and instrumental remix editions.

The track has Ulf Müller as composer and lyricist, Sebastian Sollfrank for vocal melody and lyrics, and Manuel Trabucco for the saxophone and horn parts on the track. The video and single are about a family journey that ends in a crash on a riverbank.

Guest vocals come from Dresden artist Stian Shiver (Portash).

Remixes included on the remix single come from FragileChild, MaXi-P, Restriction 9, and Talking To Ghosts.There is also a B-side, “Inch Habe Angst”, sung by Müller.

<a href="https://projektich.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-fire" rel="noopener">In The Fire by Projekt Ich feat. Stian Shiver</a>

And here is the remix single version.

<a href="https://projektich.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-fire-remix-edition" rel="noopener">In The Fire (Remix Edition) by Projekt Ich feat. Stian Shiver</a>

And this is the instrumental version of the single.

<a href="https://projektich.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-fire-instrumental-remix-edition" rel="noopener">In The Fire (Instrumental Remix Edition) by Projekt Ich feat. Stian Shiver</a>

About Projekt Ich

Projekt Ich is the alternative synthpop project of Ulf Müller from Rosenheim, Bavaria. The project launched in 2011. After a run of singles and EPs, Müller released the debut album “By Train Through Countries” through Echozone on September 6, 2019.

The second album “Freedom For All” followed on May 13, 2022. In parallel, Müller formed M.U.N.T Connection with Thierry Noritop in June 2021 after earlier joint Projekt Ich recordings including “Sexy Silly Girl” and “Honey Cherie Honey”.

The third album “A Beautiful Day In Autumn” arrived on October 24, 2025 as a 15-track CD and digital release.

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