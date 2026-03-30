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French-German post-punk/darkwave trio Cold Cause have released their self-titled debut album via Manic Depression. The record is available in limited black-vinyl, digiCD and digital formats. The vinyl edition is limited to 200 black copies with a full-colour insert, while the CD edition comes in a three-panel digipak.

The nine-track album offers different approached, from darker dance-oriented material over sharper post-punk tracks to more electronic cuts.

You can check the video for “Road” and “Vampire der Liebe” below.

About Cold Cause

Cold Cause is a French-German trio made up of Luiça on vocals, Bruno on synths and machines, and Mathieu on guitar. The project formed in 2024 around a sound performance dedicated to German artist Joseph Beuys.

Musically the band mixes post-punk, EBM and darkwave.

In March 2026 they released their self-titled album preceeded by the two singles/videos “Road” and “Vampire der Liebe”.

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