March 30, 2026

Cold Cause releases self-titled debut album on Manic Depression

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 30, 2026
Cold Cause releases self-titled debut album on Manic Depression
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

French-German post-punk/darkwave trio Cold Cause have released their self-titled debut album via Manic Depression. The record is available in limited black-vinyl, digiCD and digital formats. The vinyl edition is limited to 200 black copies with a full-colour insert, while the CD edition comes in a three-panel digipak.

The nine-track album offers different approached, from darker dance-oriented material over sharper post-punk tracks to more electronic cuts.

You can check the video for “Road” and “Vampire der Liebe” below.

About Cold Cause

Cold Cause is a French-German trio made up of Luiça on vocals, Bruno on synths and machines, and Mathieu on guitar. The project formed in 2024 around a sound performance dedicated to German artist Joseph Beuys.

Musically the band mixes post-punk, EBM and darkwave.

In March 2026 they released their self-titled album preceeded by the two singles/videos “Road” and “Vampire der Liebe”.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Hybryds

Hybryds seek to rebuild lost Belgian industrial video archive after YouTube takedown

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 30, 2026
Cold Cause releases self-titled debut album on Manic Depression

Cold Cause releases self-titled debut album on Manic Depression

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 30, 2026
Projekt Ich close album single series with 'In The Fire' feat. Stian Shiver

Projekt Ich close album single series with ‘In The Fire’ feat. Stian Shiver

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 30, 2026
New Risen Throne

New Risen Throne interview:  ‘The constant presence of light, even within darkness’

Inferno Sound Diaries March 29, 2026
Catholic Guns

Catholic Guns debut with ‘Anything’ on VUZ Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff March 27, 2026