Projekt Ich – Freedom For All (Album – Echozone)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the second full length by German composer Ulf Müller. Three years after the debut album “By Train Through Countries” the artist renewed the collaboration with international guest singers.

Content: The album features an interesting list of singers. Catrine Christensen (SoftWave), Marcus Mokuso (Rename, Mindmodvl), Michael Draw (Otto Dix), Oleg Degtiarev (Lilith My Mother), René & Susan Mußbach (Analogue-X), Martin Johansson (Electric City Cowboys), David B Roundsley (Munich Syndrome), Magdalena Herfurtner (Madil Hardis), Aidan Casserly (Sebastian And The Dream), Dasha Larks (Pulse Lab), Thierry Noritop (Stereo In Solo), Marcelo Andrea (Expreso Maniquí), Anna (ELL WATERS), Ralf Lorenz (Faltenhall), Richard Pustina and Ade Stocker (Stocksnskins) have been invited to join this new adventure. There were also guest musicians who played saxophone and guitar.

Sound-wise “Freedom For All” is a diversified piece of music -not only for the singers, but also for the varied Electro/Wave-approach. It feels a bit like Müller adapted himself to each singer moving from sweet Electro-Pop to smooth Electro-Wave to a few ‘heavier’ cuts.

+ + + : This album is doing great in Germany and that’s not really a surprise. Projekt Ich has accomplished his work with passion and sensibility while there are numerous talented vocalists. I have a preference for the more 80s-driven songs and more precisely “Sexy Silly Girl” featuring Thierry Noritop (Stereo In Solo) is a cool song. The vocals are sung in French while the chorus is in English. Another attention grabber is “You Can It” which sounds darker and into Electro-Wave.

– – – : The main point -if it’s really one (?) is that you feel like listening to a compilation.

Conclusion: A new sonic travel throughout the wider fields of Electro-Pop music.

Best songs: “Sexy Silly girl – Special Edit” feat. Stereo In Solo, “You Can It”, “We Are The First” feat. Electric City Cowboys.

Rate: 7½ .

Artist: http://projektich-musik.de / www.facebook.com/ProjektIchMusik

Label: www.echozone.de / www.facebook.com/EchozoneMusic