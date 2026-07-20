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Planetdamage is a Hungarian Electro project driven by Mariusz Bari. “Killcaps” is the artist’s second album, featuring 15 tracks, including several remixes.

Planetdamage delivers a distinctive yet familiar brand of Electro. The music draws on a wide range of influences, from EBM basslines and Trance-inspired leads to Techno and Psy-Trance elements. The overall sound is powerful, meticulously crafted, and at times even visionary, highlighting the artist’s creativity. While subtle traces of Front Line Assembly can be detected, the music is much more than a mere homage. The pitch-shifted vocal production is perfectly suited to the dark, futuristic atmosphere Planetdamage creates. The remix section is equally impressive, with contributions from Kris Baha, Angelspit, and—last but certainly not least—Statiqbloom.

This is a compelling album that I can wholeheartedly recommend to fans of eclectic, modern, and intelligent Electro. (Rating:8).

Read the news on “KILLCAPS”.

Listen to “Renaissance (Mimicry) v.2”:

<a href="https://planetdamage.bandcamp.com/track/renaissance-mimicry-v2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Renaissance (Mimicry) v2 by Planetdamage</a>

About Planetdamage

Planetdamage is the Budapest-based solo project of Máriusz Bari, a writer, journalist, lecturer and musician. Planetdamage was founded 2016 and is one of two aliases for Bari’s musical work, the other being RTFXX.

Bari self-released the EP “Snapshots of a Surveillance Manifesto” on May 25, 2016. After that, he moved to Two Gods Records, the label run by Martin Bowes of Attrition, where he released “Angst” on December 1, 2016 followed by the physical “Angst LP/2CDEP” on September 23, 2017, and “Stray Signal” on February 1, 2018.

He then shifted to Black Pill Red Pill Records with “Hi Rez Lo Life”, released on January 11, 2019. It was followed by “Scraps” on June 16, 2020, the debut full-length “Relapse Protocol” on November 13, 2020, and “Relapse Protocol – The Remixes” on May 31, 2021. Later releases include “Black Ice” on March 4, 2022, the RTFXX release “Cheatcode (Neongreen is Humanmeat)” on March 3, 2023, the 2024 cover “Én leszek a mély”. The project also participated on the Hungarian compilation “New Horizon”, and now there’s “KILLCAPS”, the album reviewed here.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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