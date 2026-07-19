Sidereal presses Solar Fields’ “Red”, “Green” and “Blue” as separate double vinyl editions of 300 copies each, the first standalone release for the RGB trio.

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Swedish ambient electronic producer Solar Fields sees his three RGB albums pressed on vinyl as individual releases for the first time. Label sidereal has reprinted “Red“, “Green” and “Blue” as separate double LPs, each limited to 300 copies on deep red, green or blue vinyl inside a heavy gatefold sleeve. The Solar Fields RGB vinyl editions are in stock now through sidereal’s store and Audioglobe distribution, following the “R.G.B.” 3CD digipak reissue from a few weeks earlier.

<a href="https://solarfields.bandcamp.com/album/red" target="_blank" rel="noopener">RED by Solar Fields</a>

The three albums first appeared digitally on 1 July 2014 as the RGB collection: remastered, updated mixes of tracks Magnus Birgersson had composed for compilations over the preceding thirteen years and wanted to bring back from the shadows. In 2020 the trio reached vinyl once as a limited box set; the new pressings are the first chance to buy each album on its own.

Solar Fields RGB vinyl editions track by track

“Red” gathers ten remastered cuts including “Jeezlh”, “Velvet Reptile”, “Fiat Lux” and “Times Are Good (Sometimes Remix)”. “Green” spans ten tracks such as “Level Out”, “Magic Eye (Remix)”, “Spiritual Ocean” and the Solar Fields remix of H.U.V.A Network’s “Rain Geometry”. “Blue” completes the set with eleven tracks including “Life”, “Blue Moon Station”, “Something Crystal” and Solar Fields’ remix of Filteria’s “Cloud-Kingdom”. Audio mastering for the collection was handled by Vincent Villuis at Ultimae Studios.

About Solar Fields

Solar Fields is the solo project of Swedish composer and producer Magnus Birgersson, based in Gothenburg, where he records at his own Studio Jupiter. Since the late 1990s the project has built a catalog of atmospheric electronic albums that mix ambient textures with melodic downtempo and slow-building rhythms, released through labels including Ultimae, droneform and his sidereal imprint. Birgersson also composed the soundtracks for the video games “Mirror’s Edge” and “Mirror’s Edge Catalyst”.

The RGB collection appeared digitally in 2014, collecting remastered compilation tracks across the “Red”, “Green” and “Blue” albums, and reached physical form as a limited vinyl box in 2020. Sidereal reissued the set as a 3CD digipak in 2026 and now completes the campaign with the three standalone double vinyl editions.

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