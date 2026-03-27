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Budapest artist Planetdamage (aka Máriusz Bari) has released his second album “KILLCAPS” as a digital album on Bandcamp. Thematically the 15-track record tackles surveillance, artificial intelligence, and corporate and state oppression.

<a href="https://planetdamage.bandcamp.com/album/killcaps" rel="noopener">KILLCAPS by Planetdamage</a>

The album includes 12 original tracks plus remixes by Angelspit, Kris Baha and Statiqbloom. Part of the material also comes from Bari’s heavier side project RTFXX. Also featured on a couple of tracks is Marty Rawkman of Sydney act New Project who handled guitars, extra backing vocals and lyrics to “Incendiary“. The album was mastered by Colin C. at The Cell Studio.

About Planetdamage

Planetdamage is the Budapest-based solo project of Máriusz Bari, a writer, journalist, lecturer and musician. Planetdamage was founded 2016 and is one of two aliases for Bari’s musical work, the other being RTFXX.

Bari self-released the EP “Snapshots of a Surveillance Manifesto” on May 25, 2016. After that, he moved to Two Gods Records, the label run by Martin Bowes of Attrition, where he released “Angst” on December 1, 2016 followed by the physical “Angst LP/2CDEP” on September 23, 2017, and “Stray Signal” on February 1, 2018.

He then shifted to Black Pill Red Pill Records with “Hi Rez Lo Life”, released on January 11, 2019. It was followed by “Scraps” on June 16, 2020, the debut full-length “Relapse Protocol” on November 13, 2020, and “Relapse Protocol – The Remixes” on May 31, 2021. Later releases include “Black Ice” on March 4, 2022, the RTFXX release “Cheatcode (Neongreen is Humanmeat)” on March 3, 2023, the 2024 cover “Én leszek a mély”. The project also participated on the Hungarian compilation “New Horizon“, and now there’s “KILLCAPS”.

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