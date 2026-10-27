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Italian new wave electro act Winter Severity Index mark their 15th anniversary with The Brightest Days, an album reuniting the band’s original line-up, out November 6 on Icy Cold Records (vinyl) and Manic Depression Records (CD).

The reunited line-up brings back Simona Ferrucci (vocals, guitar), Diana Salzo (bass), Valeria Tirabassi (drums) and Valentina Fanigliulo (synths), the musicians who first played together when the project started fifteen years ago. The band reinterprets nine tracks from its earliest repertoire instead of simply re-recording them: five were originally available only on the self-produced “Winter Severity Index” CDR in 2011. The other four, “The Brightest Days,” “No Will,” “Bianca” and “Embracing the Void,” first appeared in different arrangements on “Slanting Ray” (Blood Rock Records / Manic Depression Records, 2014).

The reunion has also returned Winter Severity Index to stages across Europe. A live video for the track “The Wiser,” filmed at the Dark Decay Festival in Poznań, Poland on June 25, 2026, is online now.

The vinyl edition is limited to 300 copies on white vinyl with a 2-page insert; the CD comes in a 3-panel digipak.

Tracklist for ‘The Brightest Days’

A1. The Brightest Days

A2. While We’re Living

A3. The Wiser

A4. Embracing the Void

B1. Severity

B2. Bianca

B3. Blind Me

B4. No Will

B5. Motionless

About Winter Severity Index

Winter Severity Index is an Italian new wave electro act that formed around a self-produced CDR released in 2011. The band released its second album, “Human Taxonomy,” in 2016 on vinyl and CD, followed by “Slanting Ray” reissues and, in 2022, the album “Disgelo” on Icy Cold Records and Manic Depression Records, the same two labels now behind “The Brightest Days.” For its 15th-anniversary release, the band reunited its original line-up of Simona Ferrucci, Diana Salzo, Valeria Tirabassi and Valentina Fanigliulo to revisit the songs that first defined the project, bringing the band back to European stages alongside the new record.

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