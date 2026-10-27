October 27, 2026

Alien Tears release debut album ‘Landmines’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 27, 2026

Alien Tears, a post-punk and darkwave act from Tours, France, release their debut album ‘Landmines’ on Icy Cold Records on November 6, 2026.

Alien Tears release debut album 'Landmines'
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Alien Tears, a post-punk, synthpop and darkwave act from Tours, France, release their debut album, Landmines, on Icy Cold Records on November 6, 2026.

The eleven-track album was written, composed and recorded between March 2025 and April 2026 in Tours. Alien Tears describe the record as an exploration of anxiety, bitterness, fear, and the instinct that something terrible is about to happen. The vinyl edition is limited to 300 copies on black vinyl.

Tracklist for ‘Landmines’

  1. Cyanide
  2. Plague
  3. Crash
  4. I Know It’s Hard To Understand
  5. Celebration
  6. Explanations (Kill The Feeling)
  7. Sleeping Pills
  8. Lend Me Your Eyes
  9. Facing The North
  10. City Hostile
  11. Landmines

“Landmines” is available as a digital and limited vinyl album via Icy Cold Records.

About Alien Tears

Alien Tears is a post-punk, synthpop and darkwave act based in Tours, France. “Landmines,” released November 6, 2026 on Icy Cold Records, is the band’s debut album, written and recorded in Tours over roughly a year between March 2025 and April 2026.

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