Paul Quin releases “Bray (Candyfloss and Lucozade)” on 27 November 2026, the third single from his album “Hivemind,” due 4 December on Town And Towers Records.

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Irish synth-pop artist Paul Quin revisits his childhood in Bray, County Wicklow, on ‘Bray (Candyfloss and Lucozade)’, a new single out 27 November 2026 through Copenhagen label Town And Towers Records. The track is the third single from his second album, “Hivemind,” due 4 December 2026 on digital, CD and vinyl.

The song is built around Quin’s family’s move to Bray in 1977 and recurring images from his childhood there: seaside funfairs, family car journeys and his parents and sister. “Bray (Candyfloss and Lucozade)” closes the “Hivemind” tracklist as its twelfth track. The single is available on streaming platforms.

“Bray (Candyfloss and Lucozade)” follows “Hivemind”‘s first two singles, “Dancing With The Devil” and “People Look Better At Night”. “Hivemind” also includes contributions from UK producer Mark Saunders, whose credits include David Bowie, Erasure and The Human League, and from longtime collaborator Aidan Casserly of Empire State Human. “Hivemind” can be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl.

About Paul Quin

Paul Quin was born in Bray, County Wicklow, in 1971. He formed his first band, Class Symplicity, in 1983 at age 14. In 1989 he became vocalist of synth-pop duo biaZarre alongside the late John Butler. Their double A-side single “A Better Place / The Colour Of Rain” became an Irish radio hit that year. In 2000, Quin released the EP “Goodbye To Mandalay” under the name Oz, working with Aidan Casserly, a partnership that continued under the name PFQ on the “Future Songs” project.

Quin returned to music in 2021 with his debut solo album, “Life On Earth,” co-produced with Casserly and released on ScentAir Records. He signed to Town And Towers Records in August 2026 for his second album, “Hivemind,” due 4 December 2026, preceded by the singles “Dancing With The Devil,” “People Look Better At Night” and now “Bray (Candyfloss and Lucozade).”

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