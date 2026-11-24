Paradise Lost will tour the UK and Europe as ‘The Final Ascension’ in November 2027, with Voivod and DOOL, 39 years after the band’s 1988 formation.

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Two dates, no explanation: 1988-2027. Paradise Lost left fans wondering about the band’s future yesterday with a cryptic social media post. Today, 24 November, the British gothic metal pioneers have revealed their plans for November 2027.

Under the banner ‘The Final Ascension,’ Paradise Lost will embark on a UK and European tour celebrating four decades of band history, with Canadian progressive metal veterans Voivod and Dutch dark rock outfit DOOL joining them.

The setlist will include fan favourites, rarely performed material and selected songs from “Ascension,” the band’s seventeenth studio album, released in September 2025.

The wording of the announcement leaves room for interpretation. Both the tour title and yesterday’s teaser have raised questions about the band’s future. However, Paradise Lost have not explicitly announced their retirement.

Paradise Lost ‘The Final Ascension’ tour dates

04.11.2027 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia

05.11.2027 – Glasgow, UK – TV Studio

07.11.2027 – Lisbon, PT – Coliseu dos Recreios

20.11.2027 – London, UK – O2 Kentish Town Forum

21.11.2027 – Paris, FR – Élysée Montmartre

22.11.2027 – Tilburg, NL – 013

23.11.2027 – Düsseldorf, DE – Stahlwerk

25.11.2027 – Brno, CZ – Sono

26.11.2027 – TBA

27.11.2027 – Dresden, DE – Alter Schlachthof

28.11.2027 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

Artist presale starts on Wednesday, 25 November, at 11:00 CET, followed by general ticket sales on Friday, 27 November, at the same time. Fans can register for early access via the band’s official mailing list.

The announcement comes just four days after the release of “Gothic: Live at Roadburn Festival – 10th Anniversary Edition,” documenting the band’s 2016 performance of their influential 1991 album “Gothic” in its entirety. The anniversary edition features revised artwork by Costin Chioreanu.

About Paradise Lost

Paradise Lost formed in Halifax, England, in 1988. The band’s lineup has centered since its early years on vocalist Nick Holmes, guitarists Gregor Mackintosh and Aaron Aedy, and bassist Stephen Edmondson. Their debut album, “Lost Paradise,” followed in 1990, and 1991’s “Gothic” lent its name to the gothic metal subgenre, combining doom-laden guitars with symphonic and death-metal elements. The band’s commercial breakthrough came with 1995’s “Draconian Times,” after which Paradise Lost moved through more electronic and goth-rock-influenced territory on albums including “One Second” (1997) and “Host” (1999) before returning to a heavier sound in the following decade. The band released “Ascension,” its seventeenth studio album, through Nuclear Blast on 19 September 2025. Paradise Lost now extend that history into November 2027, when ‘The Final Ascension’ tour marks roughly four decades since the band’s formation.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them