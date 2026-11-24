Empire State Human release the single “One Last Dance” on November 27 via ScentAir Records, ahead of the “Opulent” album on January 22, 2027.

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Irish synthpop project Empire State Human releases the single “One Last Dance” on November 27 through ScentAir Records. The track is taken from the forthcoming album “Opulent,” due January 22, 2027 on CD and digital through the same label.

“One Last Dance” was written and produced by Aidan Casserly, the founding member behind Empire State Human. Mastering was handled by Maurizio Pustianaz at Noise Brigade Remasters, the same engineer credited on “Opulent” itself.

The single carries four additional tracks alongside the title cut:

One Last Dance Mofo Paradise (Orchestral) One Last Dance (Instrumental) The Light (Instrumental)

“Mofo” is exclusive to the single. “Paradise (Orchestral)” reworks a song whose original version appears on “Opulent,” and “The Light (Instrumental)” strips the vocal from another “Opulent” track, both drawn from the ten-track album Side-Line reported on in September.

Casserly described the single as the closing piece of the album: “‘One Last Dance’ was the final piece of the jigsaw for ‘Opulent’. It really shines on the album, and I hope people will warm to its tenderness, romanticism, and hopefully sing along with it and equally important – DANCE to it!”

<a href="https://aidancasserly.bandcamp.com/album/one-last-dance" target="_blank" rel="noopener">One Last Dance by Empire State Human</a>

About Empire State Human

Empire State Human is the Dublin-based synthpop project of Irish musician Aidan Casserly, who has written and produced the act’s catalogue since the 2002 debut album “Pop Robot.” The project has released nine studio albums since then, including “ROMO” and “Housemuzik” for ScentAir Records, the same label behind “Opulent.” A cover of John Carpenter’s “Halloween Theme” reached number one on the US iTunes dance chart, and Empire State Human has worked with former Kraftwerk member Wolfgang Flür.

Casserly has also released music outside Empire State Human, including the “Spoken” and “Incubus” albums with collaborators such as Martin Bowes of Attrition and Kriistal Ann, and the Ferrochrome project alongside Armageddon Dildos’ Dirk Krause. In 2024, Empire State Human issued the “Legendary” single with US act Ganymede and the retrospective compilation “Robot Love 2002>2009,” following the earlier “Primo” compilation covering 2010-2021. Casserly also co-produced Irish artist Paul Quin‘s forthcoming “HIVEMIND” album.

“One Last Dance” arrives as the last single before “Opulent,” which closes with Casserly’s own cover of “Halloween” and is scheduled for January 22, 2027 on CD and digital through ScentAir Records.

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