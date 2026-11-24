Deine Lakaien will play an eight-date acoustic tour titled “Love to the End” between November 2027 and February 2028, performing as a duo.

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German electronic duo Deine Lakaien have announced an eight-date acoustic tour titled “Love to the End,” running from November 2027 through February 2028. Ernst Horn and Alexander Veljanov will perform as a duo, revisiting material from across their catalogue in the acoustic format that has recurred throughout the band’s history.

The tour takes in some of Germany’s established concert halls, including Berlin’s Philharmonie, Frankfurt’s Alte Oper, Leipzig’s Gewandhaus and Munich’s Herkulessaal. According to the band’s announcement, the shows will draw on different periods of their career, with Horn’s piano arrangements and Veljanov’s vocals carrying material originally written for electronic production.

Acoustic performances have recurred in the duo’s work since the early 1990s. Their sold-out 1995 acoustic tour was documented on the live album “Acoustic,” followed by “Acoustic II” in 2013, and a further acoustic tour in 2019 alongside Helium Vola.

‘Love to the End’ Tour Dates

04.11.2027 – Düsseldorf, Tonhalle

11.11.2027 – Dresden, Kulturpalast

18.11.2027 – Cologne, Stadthalle

01.02.2028 – Berlin, Philharmonie

02.02.2028 – Hannover, Theater am Aegi

19.02.2028 – Frankfurt, Alte Oper

25.02.2028 – Leipzig, Gewandhaus

27.02.2028 – Munich, Herkulessaal

Tickets are available through Eventim.

The tour announcement follows another development in the duo’s work. Veljanov is preparing his fourth solo album, “Shanderilan,” set for release on January 15, 2027 through Prophecy Productions, his first solo full-length since “Porta Macedonia” (2008). The nine-track album was made with Macedonian composer and musician Goran Trajkoski and centers on an imagined dystopian society in which individual freedoms and rights are increasingly restricted. The advance single “Nomos Shanderilan” introduces the album’s themes.

Deine Lakaien’s most recent studio project remains “Dual” and its companion release “Dual+,” both issued in 2021, which explored the relationship between the duo’s original compositions and the music that influenced them.

About Deine Lakaien

Founded in Munich in 1985 by composer, pianist and producer Ernst Horn and vocalist Alexander Veljanov, Deine Lakaien combine classical influences, electronic arrangements and darkwave songwriting. The band’s catalogue includes “Dark Star” (1991), “Forest Enter Exit” (1993, reissued in 2023), “Kasmodiah” (1999) and “Crystal Palace” (2014), alongside the live albums “Acoustic” (1995) and “Acoustic II” (2013) documenting their recurring unplugged format. Side-Line has previously covered the band’s own 2022 Click Interview and the 2021 “Dual+” release, its lead single accompanied by a Pink Floyd cover and a Kansas cover released as companion lyric videos. The newly announced “Love to the End” tour, running November 2027 to February 2028, extends the duo’s history of acoustic performance alongside Veljanov’s forthcoming solo album “Shanderilan,” due January 15, 2027.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.