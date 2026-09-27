Paul Quin releases the single “Dancing With The Devil,” the first taste of his second album, “Hivemind,” due in December 2026 on Town And Towers Records.

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Irish electropop artist Paul Quin releases “Dancing With The Devil”, the first single from his second album, “Hivemind,” due in December 2026 on digital, CD and vinyl through Town And Towers Records. Quin co-wrote and produced the track with Eamonn “J-Wookie” Barrett, formerly of Irish band Royseven.

“Hivemind” follows Quin’s 2021 debut solo album, “Life On Earth,” and takes its title from the idea of collective thinking and a more connected world, moving away from that album’s focus on outsiderhood, love and loss. “Dancing With The Devil” pairs Quin’s synth-pop songwriting with a stronger dancefloor pulse, drawing on new romantic, disco and electronic pop influences.

‘Hivemind’ credits and collaborators

For the new album, Quin worked with UK producer Mark Saunders, whose credits include David Bowie, Erasure, The Human League, Pet Shop Boys, Cyndi Lauper and Siouxsie; Saunders co-wrote and produced three of the album’s tracks. Other collaborators include Dec Quinn of Republic of Loose, orchestral arranger Gav Moran, punk musician Pete Holidai, longtime collaborator Aidan Casserly of Empire State Human, Colm Key and sound engineer Greg Malocca.

About Paul Quin

Paul Quin was born in 1971 in Bray, County Wicklow. He formed his first band, Class Symplicity, in 1983 at age 14, and in 1989 became vocalist of the synth-pop duo biaZarre alongside the late John Butler; their double A-side single “A Better Place / The Colour Of Rain” became an Irish radio hit. In 2000, Quin released the EP “Goodbye To Mandalay” under the name Oz through the early online label PeopleSound, working with songwriter and producer Aidan Casserly, a partnership that continued into the 2000s under the name PFQ on the “Future Songs” project, including the track “Like A Laserbeam.”

After a period away from music, Quin returned in 2021 with a series of singles on ScentAir Records, reimagining “A Better Place” and releasing new tracks including “Be Yourself Girl” and “Everything I Loved I Lost That Day,” before releasing his debut solo album, “Life On Earth,” later that year with Casserly and a group of Irish musicians. He launched the album with a sold-out show at Dublin’s Pepper Canister Church in 2022. “Everything I Loved I Lost That Day” reached number one on Radio Indie Alliance, and Quin was nominated for Electro Artist of the Year 2024 by Radio Wigwam. In 2025, he took part in “Beautiful,” an autobiographical spoken-and-sung piece with artist Francis Fay and songwriter Seán Millar for the Bealtaine Festival. “Dancing With The Devil” opens the campaign for “Hivemind,” his second solo album, due in December 2026.

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