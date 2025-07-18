July 24, 2025

Patriarchy drop new single ‘Die Like Everyone Else’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 18, 2025
Patriarchy

Patriarchy

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Los Angeles-based industrial-electronic act Patriarchy released their new single “Die Like Everyone Else” on July 18, 2025. The single is produced by Twin Shadow and forms the third entry in the band’s “Summer of Singles” series, preceding their upcoming full-length album “Manual for Dying”, due in late September.

Die Like Everyone Else” will be available in digital format on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Bandcamp. A supporting video clip, filmed in an abandoned Tuscan villa during a lightning storm, is expected to premiere shortly after the release.

According to Patriarchy, the track evolved from an industrial techno demo into what they describe as their “poppiest song” to date. “Working with Twin Shadow is wild — in the best way — because he entertains all our ‘what ifs’ until we conjure a beautiful beast like this: something that exists in its own dimension between Evanescence, Skinny Puppy, and Berghain,” the band says.

The single follows two earlier releases from the series, “Boy on a Leash” and “New Way”, both also produced by Twin Shadow. A video for “New Way” is expected soon.

Patriarchy will resume their European tour in August 2025 with appearances at Brutal Assault and SonicBlast festivals and a Berlin headline show at RSO.

Remaining Patriarchy European tour dates 2025

  • August 6 – Berlin, DE – RSO
  • August 7 – Josefov Fortress, CZ – Brutal Assault Festival
  • August 8 – Munich, DE – Backstage
  • August 9 – Ancora, PT – SonicBlast Festival

About Patriarchy

Patriarchy is an industrial-electronic project founded in Los Angeles by multidisciplinary artist Actually Huizenga. Formed in 2019, the band’s debut album “Asking For It”, produced by Andrew Means (3Teeth), marked their entry into the scene.

Patriarchy
Related newsPatriarchy release 'New Way' single ahead of new LP

Their 2022 follow-up “The Unself”, co-created with Matia Simovich (Inhalt) and mixed by John Fryer (Nine Inch Nails, This Mortal Coil), featured songwriting contributions from drummer AJ English (The Drummer), who became a permanent member.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

The Breath Of Life interview: 'Wearing black clothes even if it’s sunny'

The Breath Of Life interview: ‘Wearing black clothes even if it’s sunny’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
Massive Ego

Massive Ego release new single ‘Man Become Monster’ via Out Of Line

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
-ii- (Photo by Benjamin Racine)

-ii- unveil new single ‘The Birth of Venus’ ahead of sophomore LP

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
Nihon No Wave Vol. 1 & 2 reissued on vinyl via Mecanica - Japan’s 1980s underground electronic movement compiled

Nihon No Wave Vol. 1 & 2 reissued on vinyl via Mecanica – Japan’s 1980s underground electronic movement compiled

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025
Visible Sound release experimental sound project 'Nikola Tesla’s Mattergy' via Soleilmoon

Visible Sound release experimental sound project ‘Nikola Tesla’s Mattergy’ via Soleilmoon

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 24, 2025