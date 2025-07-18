Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Los Angeles-based industrial-electronic act Patriarchy released their new single “Die Like Everyone Else” on July 18, 2025. The single is produced by Twin Shadow and forms the third entry in the band’s “Summer of Singles” series, preceding their upcoming full-length album “Manual for Dying”, due in late September.

“Die Like Everyone Else” will be available in digital format on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Bandcamp. A supporting video clip, filmed in an abandoned Tuscan villa during a lightning storm, is expected to premiere shortly after the release.

According to Patriarchy, the track evolved from an industrial techno demo into what they describe as their “poppiest song” to date. “Working with Twin Shadow is wild — in the best way — because he entertains all our ‘what ifs’ until we conjure a beautiful beast like this: something that exists in its own dimension between Evanescence, Skinny Puppy, and Berghain,” the band says.

The single follows two earlier releases from the series, “Boy on a Leash” and “New Way”, both also produced by Twin Shadow. A video for “New Way” is expected soon.

Patriarchy will resume their European tour in August 2025 with appearances at Brutal Assault and SonicBlast festivals and a Berlin headline show at RSO.

Remaining Patriarchy European tour dates 2025

August 6 – Berlin, DE – RSO

August 7 – Josefov Fortress, CZ – Brutal Assault Festival

August 8 – Munich, DE – Backstage

August 9 – Ancora, PT – SonicBlast Festival

About Patriarchy

Patriarchy is an industrial-electronic project founded in Los Angeles by multidisciplinary artist Actually Huizenga. Formed in 2019, the band’s debut album “Asking For It”, produced by Andrew Means (3Teeth), marked their entry into the scene.

Their 2022 follow-up “The Unself”, co-created with Matia Simovich (Inhalt) and mixed by John Fryer (Nine Inch Nails, This Mortal Coil), featured songwriting contributions from drummer AJ English (The Drummer), who became a permanent member.

