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Elsieanne Caplette, singer and composer of Montreal trip-hop duo Elsiane, announced on August 12, 2026 that she has begun a solo project separate from the band. She made the announcement in a message to subscribers of the Elsiane Bandcamp page, and used the same message to confirm that Elsiane are planning tour dates for 2027. No title, release date, format or label has been named for the solo material.

What Elsieanne Caplette has confirmed so far

Caplette said she has been working on the project privately and is holding the details back for now: “Lately, I’ve been quietly working on something that’s entirely my own. I’m beginning a new solo chapter. I’m not quite ready to reveal everything yet, but I can tell you that this project feels deeply personal and unlike anything I’ve shared before.”

She pointed readers to a new mailing list at elsieannecaplette.com for the first announcements. Nothing further about the solo work is public: no title, no release date, no format, no label, no collaborators and no production credits. Her bandmate Stephane Sotto is not mentioned in the message, and Caplette does not say whether the solo project affects Elsiane.

The message closed with the band’s own plans. Caplette wrote: “And for everyone wondering, yes… Elsiane is planning some tour dates next year and some surprises. We’ll be sharing more details this fall.” No cities, venues, countries or on-sale dates are confirmed, and the duo have not said whether the run supports new Elsiane material. The wording places the full announcement in autumn 2026.

Elsiane have been signalling a return to the road for some time. Caplette told Canadian Beats in September 2023, ahead of the self-titled album, that the duo were “planning to have some shows for next year” and were hoping to book tour dates. Those dates did not follow, which makes the 2027 window the first firm timeframe the band have given since.

The most recent Elsiane release is the self-titled album “Elsiane”, issued on October 3, 2023 through Labratoryband Inc. and produced by David Bottrill. Side-Line covered it when the duo prepped an October release for the all new album, simply titled “Elsiane”. Seven tracks: “Traces of the Heart”, “Tu Mirada”, “Sinai”, “Loneliness”, “Soul Travelling”, “Fading Star” and “Under Aghast”.

<a href="https://elsiane.bandcamp.com/album/elsiane" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Elsiane by E L S I A N E</a>

About Elsiane

Elsieanne Caplette was born in Montmagny, Quebec, and trained in classical music at the Lima Conservatory in Peru; Wikipedia records that she grew up in Peru, sang in a group there and moved to Montreal in 1999. There she met Stephane Sotto, a self-taught drummer born in Montreal. The two began working together in 2000 and named the project by joining the first four letters of her first name to the last three of his. Their music pulls on jazz, downtempo, rock, classical, electronic and world music, and they cite the trip-hop of Massive Attack and Portishead alongside Bjork, Kate Bush and Peter Gabriel.

The debut album “Hybrid” arrived on May 1, 2007 on Vega, with Nettwerk issuing it in the United States the following year. Live work followed, including tours with Delerium and Beast, and a contribution to the soundtrack for Quebec City’s 400th anniversary alongside Cirque du Soleil and Booka Shade. On stage the line-up has included Jeff Feldman on bass and keyboards and Philippe Look on guitar and keyboards.

The self-produced second album “Mechanics of Emotion” followed on April 10, 2012 on Labratoryband Inc., trailed by the single and video “Underhelped”, and drew more openly on acoustic and traditional instruments. A third album, “Death of the Artist”, came out independently in 2017 after the duo ran into difficulties with the music industry, and in 2018 they worked with the writer Rich Shapero on “Rin, Tongue and Dorner”.

Side-Line has tracked the band across that stretch, covering the 2016 surprise single “Unstable” and the 2020 return single “Sinai”. Sotto’s father died in 2018 and the pair started writing the next record in his memory, with production beginning in July 2019 under Bottrill. “Tu Mirada”, released in October 2022 and sung in Spanish, drew on Caplette’s Peruvian upbringing. The finished album added guest players including Pedro Eustache, Trey Gunn of King Crimson, Tony Grey and Caroline Plante, and came out on October 3, 2023. It remains the duo’s last release, and Caplette’s solo announcement is the first news from either member since.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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