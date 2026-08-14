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Swedish electro artist EMMON released “Relics (Agent Side Grinder Remix)” on 14 August 2026 through Icons Creating Evil Art. The track is the third remix issued ahead of “ICONMIXED”, a remix album scheduled for 23 October 2026. Jimmy Monell produced and mixed the new version, Hans Olsson mastered it, and Emma Nylén is credited as writer.

The original “Relics” is the eighth track on “ICON“, the album EMMON released on 17 October 2025 with Emanuel Åström as guestvocalist. Agent Side Grinder move it off its EBM footing and into house tempo, adding LinnDrum programming, a Euro-disco riff and acid basslines.

Johan Lange of Agent Side Grinder set out what the duo changed:

“Had a great time remixing my dear friend Emmon (and a certain obscure guest singer). I took the EBM-driven original and pushed it in a more ’90s house direction, with LinnDrum, a Euro disco riff and plenty of acid basslines.”

Two reworkings of “Speak to Me” preceded it, one by SIIE and one by Copenhagen trio The Foreign Resort. “ICONMIXED” reworks material from “ICON” across a wider set of collaborators.

Icons Creating Evil Art issued an official video for the original “Relics” the same day. Niklas Kärreskog directed it, with Tyko Lann Lundin as editing assistant and Joakim Kärreskog on technical resources. Kärreskog set out his reference points in the video credits:

“Relics could easily be part of the soundtrack to a film adaptation of William Gibson’s Neuromancer. That’s why I aimed for a cyberpunk aesthetic inspired by Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979) and Shinya Tsukamoto’s Tetsuo (1989). To achieve this, the video was processed through a CRT television and many metres of cable.”

EMMON has run this pattern before. “RECON” arrived in 2022 and drew a full companion remix record a year later; “ICONMIXED” applies the same treatment to the newer album.

About EMMON

EMMON is the solo project of Swedish artist and producer Emma Nylén, based in Stockholm and signed to Icons Creating Evil Art. Her earlier catalogue runs from “The Art and The Evil” and “Closet Wanderings” through “Nomme”, “AON” and “Under Construction”, built on hard synth basslines, clipped vocals and melodic electro structures.

“RECON” followed on 7 October 2022 and reopened that catalogue after an extended gap. Its eleven tracks include “Machines”, “Like A Drum” and “Purebloods”, a duet with Agent Side Grinder vocalist Emanuel Åström that set up the working relationship behind the current remix. On 6 October 2023 EMMON issued “RECONMIXED”, a thirteen-track companion that handed “Machines”, “Reconstruction”, “Purebloods” and others to Ultra Sunn, Tobias Bernstrup, Sex Kino, Harlem, Fred White, Maschine Brennt, Majestoluxe, ZackZackZack, Potochkine and Livmødr.

The “XCEPTION” EP came next, then “ICON” on 17 October 2025, a ten-track album covering “Neon Brown”, “Decisions”, “Shades of Blue”, “Cold Within”, “No Mans Land”, “Speak to Me”, “Blood on the Ceiling feat. Majestoluxe”, “Relics”, “DARK” and “Slow Running”. Icons Creating Evil Art issued it on vinyl, CD and digital. Side-Line covered that release and published an EMMON interview in February 2026.

The rollout toward “ICONMIXED” started with SIIE and The Foreign Resort on “Speak to Me” and continues with Agent Side Grinder on “Relics”. The album is due on 23 October 2026.

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.

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