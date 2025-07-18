Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Darkwave/neoclassical band Ataraxia has released the new track “Breath of Soundrops” as part of the upcoming Saturno Butto compilation “The Five Senses,” which is set for release on July 21, 2025 via Rune Serpent Europa, with worldwide distribution by The Circle Music.

The song appears alongside previously unreleased tracks by The Magus, Lisa Hammer, Schatten Muse, Amphoterism, Phobia Effect, Elder Futhark, and others. The release pays tribute to Italian painter Saturno Butto and is presented as a limited-edition CD+Book and LP+Book. Both formats include a 56-page artbook featuring Butto’s “Five Senses” series of oil paintings. Only 500 numbered copies of each edition will be produced.

“Breath of Soundrops” features Francesca Nicoli on vocals and lyrics, Vittorio Vandelli on classical guitar and programming, and Giovanni Pagliari on keyboards. The band comments: “The light of the Tao entered into ecstatic connection with the night of the Tao. Duality united creating the perfect circle […] The title of this song is the essence of that dream: the breath, the lake drops and the sound born from this mystical union.”

The music video for “Breath of Soundrops” is available below.

The full compilation explores the theme of the five senses through three groups of five paintings. Butto structures the first set with pairs of figures for each sense, the second as a “ritual” featuring five figures per work, and the third in a more explicit tone, though consistently maintaining aesthetic composure. The artist describes it as “a reinterpretation of the theme from my perspective.”

Tracklist Saturno Butto tribute compilation ‘The Five Senses’

Amphoterism – Intro To The Five Senses Phobia Effect Presents Time Machines – I (7″ Version) Kathodos – Death & Rebirth (Part II) Schatten Muse – Ich Ging Durch Ein Land, Durch Ein Trauriges Land Elder Futhark – Arthurus Ad Astra Ascendit Ataraxia – Breath Of Soundrops Puppe Magnetik – Who Will Sing This Sorrow? Stabat Mortii – Mors Voluntaria The Magus – Hymn To Lucifer Regard Extreme – Sensual Symphony Lisa Hammer – Shadowland Experiment Death Patient – The Ritual 23 Staat Und Organisation Presents Les Joyaux De La Princesse – Untitled

About Ataraxia

Ataraxia was founded in the late 1980s in Modena, Italy by Francesca Nicoli, Vittorio Vandelli, and Giovanni Pagliari. The band blends elements of darkwave, neoclassical, and medieval music, often incorporating themes of mysticism, philosophy, and nature. Early releases were independently distributed before the band signed with labels such as Cold Meat Industry and Prikosnovénie.

About Saturno Buttò

Saturno Buttò is a contemporary Italian painter known for his detailed oil paintings that mix classical techniques with dark themes. Born in 1957 in Portogruaro, Italy, he studied fine arts at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Venice.

His art combines religious and erotic imagery, drawing on the style of old master painters from the Baroque period. Many of his works show figures in ritualistic or symbolic poses, often exploring themes like the human body, sensuality, religion, and transformation.

Buttò’s paintings are known for their rich colors, precise technique, and emotional intensity. He often paints on wooden panels using traditional oil painting methods. His art has been shown in galleries across Europe and featured in books focused on surreal, gothic, and sacred art.

More about him: saturnobutto.com

