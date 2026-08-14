August 14, 2026

ITCH put debut ‘House of Ghosts’ on Escape.ai

Bernard - Side-Line Staff August 14, 2026

ITCH’s debut “House of Ghosts” is streaming on Escape.ai across two halves, ANIMUS and ANIMA. No release date, label, format or credits are confirmed.

ITCH put debut 'House of Ghosts' on Escape.ai
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ITCH have made a debut record called “House of Ghosts” available to stream on Escape.ai, a distribution platform and creator marketplace for generative AI and game-technology work founded by John Gaeta, an American visual effects designer, inventor, and creative director.

The project describes the album like this: “House of Ghosts is a dark, alternative journey through memory, identity, loss, and the parts of ourselves that refuse to disappear. Split between ANIMUS and ANIMA, the album explores masculine and feminine inner worlds as two haunted sides of the same soul.”

Ten tracks are posted with official audio and full lyrics: “Somewhere to Hide“, “Two”, “Temp”, “Throne”, “Alone”, “Time”, “Wrong”, “Son”, “Keep Your Roots” and “Void”. The lyrics deal with grief and absence (“Time takes everything”), sibling violence (“There were two. Then there was one”), suppressed anger (“It’s not anger, it’s a temperature”) and isolation (“I’m alone in my skin”). No writer, performer, producer or engineer is named against any of them.

Due to the ban on AI music on several platforms, the album will probably only be available on Escape.ai for the moment being.

About Escape.ai

Escape.ai is a next-generation entertainment streaming and content distribution platform dedicated to pioneering the future of digital storytelling. Founded by Academy Award-winning visual effects designer John Gaeta (The Matrix), the platform serves as a curated, premium showcase for “Neo Cinema” and “Neo Play”.

Unlike open social media feeds where AI content is frequently lost in the noise, Escape.ai positions itself as a prestige destination for premium, human-authored stories that are super-amplified by technology. The network champions independent creators, offering them a way to scale their original intellectual property and achieve blockbuster-level world-building without relying on traditional, rigid Hollywood studio pipelines.

The network is actively streaming across major platforms like Roku and The Roku Channel, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, and LG TVs, with expansion onto Apple TV and PC environments.

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