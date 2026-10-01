De/Vision’s ‘Two’ turns 25 on 1 October

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De/Vision, the German synth-pop duo of Steffen Keth and Thomas Adam, released their sixth studio album “Two” on 1 October 2001 through E-Wave Records, a division of Drakkar Entertainment GmbH distributed by BMG. The De/Vision “Two” album turns 25 this year. It was the first De/Vision studio album recorded as a duo, following Markus Ganssert’s departure from the band in 2000.

De/Vision ‘Two’ tracklist and credits

The ten-track CD runs “All I Ever Do,” “Silent Moan,” “Drowning Soul,” “Heroine,” “Blindness,” “Heart-Shaped Tumor,” “State of Mind,” “Escape the World,” “Uncaring Machine” and “Lonely Day.” Georg Kaleve produced and mixed the album, with Keth handling pre-production; Stefan Ulrich engineered the sessions, recorded across Pizza Hat and Mikrokosmos-Studio in Berlin and Palais Aux Etoiles in Bremen, and Michael Schwabe mastered the record at Skyline Tonfabrik in Düsseldorf. Achim Färber played drums, Josef Bach added piano, and Kaleve, Bach and Lars Baumgardt contributed guitar; vocalist Sandrine appears on “State of Mind” and Clara Hill supplies additional vocals elsewhere on the album. Dirk Rudolph designed the sleeve around cover photography by Christof Schulte and band photography by Harald Hoffmann.

“Two” peaked at number 42 on the German album chart. Lead single “Heart-Shaped Tumor” reached number 89 in Germany that September, De/Vision’s first charting single since “We Fly… Tonight” in 1998. A Different Drum issued a separate US edition of the album in 2004, and Popgefahr Records released a 17-track deluxe reissue of “Two” in 2016, adding instrumental and remix material to the original ten songs.

About De/Vision

De/Vision formed in July 1988 in Bensheim, near Darmstadt, Germany, as a quartet of Steffen Keth, Thomas Adam, Markus Ganssert and Stefan Blender. Blender left in 1991. The band self-released the single “Your Hands on My Skin” in 1990 and issued “Boy on the Street” in 1992 through Synthetic Product Records, before the 1993 maxi single “Try to Forget” brought them to Strange Ways Records. The debut album “World Without End” followed in January 1994, and “Unversed in Love” arrived in January 1995, both on Strange Ways. “Fairyland?” followed in August 1996 and became the band’s first German chart entry, and “Monosex” moved the band to WEA Records in 1998, reaching number 30.

Ganssert left the group in 2000, the same year “Void” reached number 34 on WEA. Keth and Adam, now a duo, signed to E-Wave Records for “Two,” released on 1 October 2001 and distributed internationally through BMG. The duo continued on E-Wave through “Devolution” (2003), “6 Feet Underground” (2004), “Subkutan” (2006) and “NOOB” (2007), before founding their own label, Popgefahr Records, in 2009. Later albums “Popgefahr” (2010), “Rockets and Swords” (2012), “13” (2016) and “Citybeats” (2018) all appeared on Popgefahr, alongside the 2016 deluxe reissue of “Two.” Keth also records with Daniel Myer of Haujobb as Devision Redux, and De/Vision themselves toured with Lakeside X and Empathy Test in 2025. Twenty-five years on, “Two” marks the album that opened the Keth/Adam duo era of the band.

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